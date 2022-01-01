Ribeye steak in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve ribeye steak
BBQ
Demeris Bar-B-Q (WEST LOOP)
1702 WEST LOOP N, Houston
|Ribeye Steak Dinner (12 oz.)
|$29.95
Served with a baked potato and a salad
Goode Company Grocers
5109 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Certified Angus Beef Ribeyes - 2 each 14oz steaks
|$48.00
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery
11980 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|RIBEYE STEAK SPECIAL
|$16.99
all steaks are cooked on a grill or skillet,
they are available plain, steak seasoned, blackened, garlic buttered
or smothered with grilled onions and mushrooms and are served with 2 sides or one premium side
Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant - 3601 Kirby Dr
3601 Kirby Dr, Houston
|Ribeye Steak
|$42.00
ribeye steak, rich, juicy and full flavored with generous marbling throughout, prepared to your specifications, served sizzling with grilled onions and poblano peppers, fresh tortillas, guacamole, pico de gallo, mexican rice and your choice of beans