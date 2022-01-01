Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ribeye steak in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve ribeye steak

Demeris Bar-B-Q image

BBQ

Demeris Bar-B-Q (WEST LOOP)

1702 WEST LOOP N, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ribeye Steak Dinner (12 oz.)$29.95
Served with a baked potato and a salad
More about Demeris Bar-B-Q (WEST LOOP)
Item pic

 

Goode Company Grocers

5109 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Certified Angus Beef Ribeyes - 2 each 14oz steaks$48.00
More about Goode Company Grocers
Consumer pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery

11980 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
RIBEYE STEAK SPECIAL$16.99
all steaks are cooked on a grill or skillet,
they are available plain, steak seasoned, blackened, garlic buttered
or smothered with grilled onions and mushrooms and are served with 2 sides or one premium side
More about The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery
Item pic

 

Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant - 3601 Kirby Dr

3601 Kirby Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ribeye Steak$42.00
ribeye steak, rich, juicy and full flavored with generous marbling throughout, prepared to your specifications, served sizzling with grilled onions and poblano peppers, fresh tortillas, guacamole, pico de gallo, mexican rice and your choice of beans
More about Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant - 3601 Kirby Dr
Item pic

 

Yi Peng Thai Dining

798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
RibEye Steak$29.00
Classic grilled 12oz RibEye steak w/ E-Sarn tamarind dipping
More about Yi Peng Thai Dining

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
