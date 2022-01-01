Rice bowls in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve rice bowls
My Life Cafe 1
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Shawarma Rice Bowl
Beef or chicken on long grain rice,
tomatoes, lettuce, garlic
creamy sauce and parsley.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Craft Pita
1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston
|Smoked Lamb Rice Bowl
|$19.00
Truth BBQ smoked lamb, rice pilaf, cucumber yogurt, tabbouleh, pickled turnips, red cabbage.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Bebidas
2606 Edloe Street, Houston
|*Brown Rice Bowl
|$10.50
avocado, radish, marinated chickpeas, kale, hardboiled egg, pumpkin seeds, ginger miso.
add chicken breast or curried tofu $2.00
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
12806 Gulf Freeway, Houston
|Red Beans & Rice - Bowl
|$6.99
GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Peri Peri Factory
6375 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Chicken Rice Bowl
|$10.75
Vibrant
1931 Fairview, Houston
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$19.00
Wild Ora King salmon, heirloom rice blend, green beans, herbs, lemon-caper dressing
Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Ribeye Rice Bowl
|$11.25
Choice of protein served over a bed of jasmine rice, green scallion oil, and accompanied with a salad mix of lettuce, cucumber, tomato, pickled carrots & daikon. Served with our traditional pour over Vietnamese Vinagrette.
|Tofu Rice Bowl
|$9.75
|Chicken Rice Bowl
|$10.25
Kim Son - Houston
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl
|$12.45
My Life Cafe 2
10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
5475 West Loop South, Houston
|Red Beans & Rice - Bowl
|$6.99
Bao Bros. Bistro
8574 Highway 6 N., Houston
|Rice Bowl
|$9.95
Jasmine rice topped with pickled cucumbers, shelled edamame, kimchee, pickled daikon, mixed peppers, green onions, mixed sesame, and your choice of protein.
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark
2621 Westpark Drive, Houston
|Bowl of Rice & Beans
|$9.00
RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - Houston
1722 California St, Houston
|Chashu Rice Bowl
|$8.00
Pork Belly, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Sesame Seeds
|Negi Rice Bowl
|$5.00
Scallions, Fried Onion, Rendered Pork, Sesame Seeds
|Curry Rice Bowl
|$6.50
Japanese Curry, Sweet Pickle
*Vegetarian
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
100 Gulfgate Center, Houston
|Red Beans & Rice - Bowl
|$6.99
Loro Houston
1001 W 11th St, Houston
|TG Bavette Rice Bowl
|$13.75
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**soy, garlic, fish sauce
|TG Salmon Rice Bowl
|$14.25
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**soy, garlic, sesame
|TG Chicken Rice Bowl
|$13.75
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**soy, garlic, fish sauce
Trinity Street Food
5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston
|Fat Boy Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Stir-Fried Hickory Smoked Pork Belly in House Garlic Basil Sauce with Onions, Bell Pepper, Green beans, Carrots, and Basil over Steamed Rice
|Beef Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Grilled short-rib beef, 8-hour slow cooked, stir fired in our house sauce with onion, mushroom over Jasmine rice.
|Shrimp Rice Bowl
|$13.00
Shrimp tempura with bell pepper, onion, tomato, pineapple, cucumber in Tan’s sweet & sour Jasmine rice