Rice bowls in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 1

13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shawarma Rice Bowl
Beef or chicken on long grain rice,
tomatoes, lettuce, garlic
creamy sauce and parsley.
More about My Life Cafe 1
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Craft Pita

1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston

Avg 4.8 (1642 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Lamb Rice Bowl$19.00
Truth BBQ smoked lamb, rice pilaf, cucumber yogurt, tabbouleh, pickled turnips, red cabbage.
More about Craft Pita
Bebidas image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Bebidas

2606 Edloe Street, Houston

Avg 4.3 (704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*Brown Rice Bowl$10.50
avocado, radish, marinated chickpeas, kale, hardboiled egg, pumpkin seeds, ginger miso.
add chicken breast or curried tofu $2.00
More about Bebidas
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

 

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

12806 Gulf Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Beans & Rice - Bowl$6.99
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
Chicken Rice Bowl image

GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Peri Peri Factory

6375 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Rice Bowl$10.75
More about The Peri Peri Factory
Salmon Rice Bowl image

 

Vibrant

1931 Fairview, Houston

Avg 4.2 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Rice Bowl$19.00
Wild Ora King salmon, heirloom rice blend, green beans, herbs, lemon-caper dressing
More about Vibrant
Item pic

 

Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks

3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ribeye Rice Bowl$11.25
Choice of protein served over a bed of jasmine rice, green scallion oil, and accompanied with a salad mix of lettuce, cucumber, tomato, pickled carrots & daikon. Served with our traditional pour over Vietnamese Vinagrette.
Tofu Rice Bowl$9.75
Choice of protein served over a bed of jasmine rice, green scallion oil, and accompanied with a salad mix of lettuce, cucumber, tomato, pickled carrots & daikon. Served with our traditional pour over Vietnamese Vinagrette.
Chicken Rice Bowl$10.25
Choice of protein served over a bed of jasmine rice, green scallion oil, and accompanied with a salad mix of lettuce, cucumber, tomato, pickled carrots & daikon. Served with our traditional pour over Vietnamese Vinagrette.
More about Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl$12.45
More about Kim Son - Houston
Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 2

10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shawarma Rice Bowl
Beef or chicken on long grain rice,
tomatoes, lettuce, garlic
creamy sauce and parsley.
More about My Life Cafe 2
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

5475 West Loop South, Houston

Avg 4.2 (5179 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Beans & Rice - Bowl$6.99
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
Item pic

 

Bao Bros. Bistro

8574 Highway 6 N., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Bowl$9.95
Jasmine rice topped with pickled cucumbers, shelled edamame, kimchee, pickled daikon, mixed peppers, green onions, mixed sesame, and your choice of protein.
More about Bao Bros. Bistro
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark image

 

Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark

2621 Westpark Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of Rice & Beans$9.00
More about Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - Houston

1722 California St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (653 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chashu Rice Bowl$8.00
Pork Belly, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Sesame Seeds
Negi Rice Bowl$5.00
Scallions, Fried Onion, Rendered Pork, Sesame Seeds
Curry Rice Bowl$6.50
Japanese Curry, Sweet Pickle
*Vegetarian
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - Houston
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

100 Gulfgate Center, Houston

Avg 4.4 (4305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Beans & Rice - Bowl$6.99
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
Item pic

 

Loro Houston

1001 W 11th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
TG Bavette Rice Bowl$13.75
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**soy, garlic, fish sauce
TG Salmon Rice Bowl$14.25
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**soy, garlic, sesame
TG Chicken Rice Bowl$13.75
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**soy, garlic, fish sauce
More about Loro Houston
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fat Boy Rice Bowl$14.00
Stir-Fried Hickory Smoked Pork Belly in House Garlic Basil Sauce with Onions, Bell Pepper, Green beans, Carrots, and Basil over Steamed Rice
Beef Rice Bowl$15.00
Grilled short-rib beef, 8-hour slow cooked, stir fired in our house sauce with onion, mushroom over Jasmine rice.
Shrimp Rice Bowl$13.00
Shrimp tempura with bell pepper, onion, tomato, pineapple, cucumber in Tan’s sweet & sour Jasmine rice
More about Trinity Street Food

