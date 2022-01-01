Rice noodles in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve rice noodles
DIM SUM
One Dim Sum
510 Gray St., Houston
|Singapore Style Rice Noodles
|$14.00
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Pan-Seared Rice Noodles Combination
|$17.50
|Pan-Seared Beef & Gai Lan Rice Noodle
|$16.95
|Pan-Seared Rice Noodles Seafood
|$21.80
Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|N1. House Special Rice Noodle
|$8.75
Chicken, Pork, & Shrimp w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion
|N6. Plain Rice Noodle
|$5.75
|N2. Vegetable Rice Noodle
|$7.75
w/ Mushrooms, Bok Choy, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli
Kim Son Cafe
12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston
|PAN-SEARED RICE NOODLES
|$21.18
Chrispy, pan-seared rice noodles toped with shrimp, chicken, squid, beef & assorted vegetables, stir-fried in brown sauce.
Loro Houston
1001 W 11th St, Houston
|TG Sesame Rice Noodles
|$5.25
chili vinaigrette, black sesame, green onion
**sesame, garlic, soy, onion
Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|Tofu Rice Noodle Hu Tieu Xao Đâu Hu
|$12.99
No Vegan/ Vegetarian Option.
Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative free tofu with broad rice noodle, snow pea tips, bean sprouts, onions, and minced ginger in a savory sauce.
Garnish: Cilantro.
Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish.
|Wok-tossed Shrimp Rice Noodle Hu Tieu Xao Tom
|$15.99
Battered Admiral's jumbo shrimps wok-tossed with wide rice noodle, snow pea tips, onions, and minced ginger.
Garnish: Cilantro.
Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish.
|Wok-tossed Beef Rice Noodle Hu Tieu Xao Bo
|$14.99
44 Farm's Premium Angus beef wok-tossed with wide rice noodle, snow pea tips, bean sprouts, onions, and minced ginger.
Garnish: Cilantro.
Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish.