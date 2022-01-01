Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice noodles in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve rice noodles

DIM SUM

One Dim Sum

510 Gray St., Houston

Avg 4.1 (991 reviews)
Singapore Style Rice Noodles$14.00
More about One Dim Sum
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan-Seared Rice Noodles Combination$17.50
Pan-Seared Beef & Gai Lan Rice Noodle$16.95
Pan-Seared Rice Noodles Seafood$21.80
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
N1. House Special Rice Noodle$8.75
Chicken, Pork, & Shrimp w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion
N6. Plain Rice Noodle$5.75
N2. Vegetable Rice Noodle$7.75
w/ Mushrooms, Bok Choy, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli
More about Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
Kim Son Cafe

12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PAN-SEARED RICE NOODLES$21.18
Chrispy, pan-seared rice noodles toped with shrimp, chicken, squid, beef & assorted vegetables, stir-fried in brown sauce.
More about Kim Son Cafe
Loro Houston

1001 W 11th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
TG Sesame Rice Noodles$5.25
chili vinaigrette, black sesame, green onion
**sesame, garlic, soy, onion
More about Loro Houston
Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tofu Rice Noodle Hu Tieu Xao Đâu Hu$12.99
No Vegan/ Vegetarian Option.
Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative free tofu with broad rice noodle, snow pea tips, bean sprouts, onions, and minced ginger in a savory sauce.
Garnish: Cilantro.
Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish.
Wok-tossed Shrimp Rice Noodle Hu Tieu Xao Tom$15.99
Battered Admiral's jumbo shrimps wok-tossed with wide rice noodle, snow pea tips, onions, and minced ginger.
Garnish: Cilantro.
Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish.
Wok-tossed Beef Rice Noodle Hu Tieu Xao Bo$14.99
44 Farm's Premium Angus beef wok-tossed with wide rice noodle, snow pea tips, bean sprouts, onions, and minced ginger.
Garnish: Cilantro.
Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish.
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
FRENCH FRIES

Xin Chao

2310 Decatur St, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Beef Rib Flat Rice Noodles$37.00
Two 44 Farms Texas BBQ beef ribs smoked in-house, pan-fried rice noodles, shitake, carrot, Chinese broccoli
More about Xin Chao

