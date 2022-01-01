Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice soup in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve rice soup

Item pic

 

Kim Son Cafe

2512 Rice Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
"PHNOM PENH" RICE NOODLE SOUP$15.00
Rice noodles, shrimp, BBQ port & yu chot in a savory chicken broth w/shrimp flavor.
More about Kim Son Cafe
Item pic

 

Morning Side Thai

2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MORNINGSIDE CHICKEN RICE SOUP$8.95
MORNINGSIDE CHICKEN RICE SOUP$8.95
Rice soup or Thai people call Kao-tom simply is very soft rice soup with minced chicken and mixed veggie it is good when you like something light and refreshing yourself :)
More about Morning Side Thai
Main pic

 

Kim Son Cafe

12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
"PHNOM PENH" RICE NOODLE SOUP$15.00
Rice noodles, shrimp, BBQ port & yu chot in a savory chicken broth w/shrimp flavor.
More about Kim Son Cafe

