Rice soup in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve rice soup
Kim Son Cafe
2512 Rice Blvd, Houston
|"PHNOM PENH" RICE NOODLE SOUP
|$15.00
Rice noodles, shrimp, BBQ port & yu chot in a savory chicken broth w/shrimp flavor.
Morning Side Thai
2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston
|MORNINGSIDE CHICKEN RICE SOUP
|$8.95
Rice soup or Thai people call Kao-tom simply is very soft rice soup with minced chicken and mixed veggie it is good when you like something light and refreshing yourself :)