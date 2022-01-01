Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast duck in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve roast duck

Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Duck 1/2$25.95
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Main pic

 

Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street

2020 Louisiana Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Roasted Duck Curry$22.95
Roasted Duck with red curry, bell peppers,
coconut milk, bamboo shoots, pineapple,
tomato & sweet basil
More about Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street
Nara Washington image

 

Nara Washington - Washington

4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Duck Red Curry$17.95
Roasted duck in coconut milk, red curry paste, bell pepper, pineapples, and tomatoes
More about Nara Washington - Washington
Item pic

 

Morning Side Thai

2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ROASTED DUCK CURRY$18.95
Filet of roasted duck simmered in red curry sauce tossed with pineapple, tomato, and Thai basil leaves. (แกงเผ็ดเป็ดย่าง)
ROASTED DUCK CURRY$18.95
Filet of roasted duck simmered in red curry sauce tossed with pineapple, tomato, and Thai basil leaves. (แกงเผ็ดเป็ดย่าง)
More about Morning Side Thai
Consumer pic

 

511 Thai Asian Eatery

2231 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Duck Curry$20.00
Boneless Duck using Red Curry Paste in Coconut Milk with Pineapple, Tomatoes, and Basil Leaves
More about 511 Thai Asian Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Duck Curry$20.00
Boneless duck with red curry paste, coconut milk, pineapple, tomatoes, and basil leaves
More about Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

