Roast duck in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve roast duck
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Roasted Duck 1/2
|$25.95
Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street
2020 Louisiana Street, Houston
|Spicy Roasted Duck Curry
|$22.95
Roasted Duck with red curry, bell peppers,
coconut milk, bamboo shoots, pineapple,
tomato & sweet basil
Nara Washington - Washington
4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston
|Roasted Duck Red Curry
|$17.95
Roasted duck in coconut milk, red curry paste, bell pepper, pineapples, and tomatoes
Morning Side Thai
2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston
|ROASTED DUCK CURRY
|$18.95
Filet of roasted duck simmered in red curry sauce tossed with pineapple, tomato, and Thai basil leaves. (แกงเผ็ดเป็ดย่าง)
511 Thai Asian Eatery
2231 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Roasted Duck Curry
|$20.00
Boneless Duck using Red Curry Paste in Coconut Milk with Pineapple, Tomatoes, and Basil Leaves