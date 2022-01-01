Rotisserie chicken in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Craft Pita
1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston
|Half Pan of Shredded Rotisserie Chicken
|$64.00
GRILL
Relish Restaurant & Bar - Upper Kirby
2810 Westhiemer, Houston
|Rotisserie Chicken Panini
|$16.00
goat cheese, pesto aioli, oven-dried tomatoes, arugula on sourdough
|Rotisserie Chicken Marsala
|$26.00
roasted potatoes, oven dried tomatoes, sauteed spinach, mushroom-marsala
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Rey Taqueria - Bunker Hill
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|Rotisserie Chicken Cuban Plate
|$13.99
|42. Al A Carte: Rotisserie Chicken
|$6.99
A La Carte Rotisserie Chicken:
Half Order you receive:
3 Tortillas of your choice
Full Order you receive:
6 Tortillas of your choice
|17. Rotisserie Chicken Taco
|$3.99
Rotisserie chicken meat taco served with your choice of toppings
Tortilleria La Real #4 - EDGEBROOK
105 East Edgebrook Drive, Houston
|Whole Rotisserie Chicken
|$10.75
1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken, 6oz Mexican Rice, 4oz Red Salsa
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - North Loop
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|27. Rotisserie Chicken Torta
|$8.99
Topped with a spread of pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & sour cream
|36. Rotisserie Chicken Cuban Plate
|$13.99
Half rotisserie chicken, served with plantains, black beans, white rice & tortillas
|42. Al A Carte: Rotisserie Chicken
|$7.99
A La Carte Rotisserie Chicken:
Half Order you recieve:
3 Tortillas of your choice
Full Order you receive:
6 Tortillas of your choice
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|ROTISSERIE CHICKEN TACOS
|$14.95
Two tacos of our Rotisserie Chicken and grilled poblano, red bell peppers blended with sautéed mushrooms, onions and chipotle
True Craft Market & Catering - 1024 Campbell Rd
1024 Campbell Rd, Houston
|Rotisserie Chicken Chiliaquilles
|$12.50
Two Eggs scrambled with crispy tortilla strips, Poblano verde Salsa, oaxaca cheese, refried black beans.
|Rotisserie Chicken
|$0.00
Wood-Fire Roasted Chicken. House Lemon & Garlic Herb Marinade.
Tortilleria La Real #7 - WAYSIDE
910 South Wayside Drive, suite 500, Houston
|Whole Rotisserie Chicken
|$10.75
1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken, 6oz Mexican Rice, 4oz Red Salsa
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - Shepherd
910 Shephard DR, Houston
|36. Rotisserie Chicken Cuban Plate
|$13.99
Half rotisserie chicken, served with plantains, black beans, white rice & tortillas
|43. 1/2 Chicken Rotisserie Plate
|$13.99
Half rotisserie chicken served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, re-fried or charro beans & tortillas
|17. Rotisserie Chicken Taco
|$3.99
shredded rotisserie chicken taco
topped with lettuce & tomato