Rotisserie chicken in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken

Craft Pita image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Craft Pita

1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston

Avg 4.8 (1642 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Pan of Shredded Rotisserie Chicken$64.00
More about Craft Pita
Relish Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL

Relish Restaurant & Bar - Upper Kirby

2810 Westhiemer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Rotisserie Chicken Panini$16.00
goat cheese, pesto aioli, oven-dried tomatoes, arugula on sourdough
Rotisserie Chicken Marsala$26.00
roasted potatoes, oven dried tomatoes, sauteed spinach, mushroom-marsala
More about Relish Restaurant & Bar - Upper Kirby
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria - Bunker Hill

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
Rotisserie Chicken Cuban Plate$13.99
42. Al A Carte: Rotisserie Chicken$6.99
A La Carte Rotisserie Chicken:
Half Order you receive:
3 Tortillas of your choice
Full Order you receive:
6 Tortillas of your choice
17. Rotisserie Chicken Taco$3.99
Rotisserie chicken meat taco served with your choice of toppings
More about El Rey Taqueria - Bunker Hill
Item pic

 

Tortilleria La Real #4 - EDGEBROOK

105 East Edgebrook Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Whole Rotisserie Chicken$10.75
1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken, 6oz Mexican Rice, 4oz Red Salsa
More about Tortilleria La Real #4 - EDGEBROOK
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - North Loop

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
27. Rotisserie Chicken Torta$8.99
Topped with a spread of pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & sour cream
36. Rotisserie Chicken Cuban Plate$13.99
Half rotisserie chicken, served with plantains, black beans, white rice & tortillas
42. Al A Carte: Rotisserie Chicken$7.99
A La Carte Rotisserie Chicken:
Half Order you recieve:
3 Tortillas of your choice
Full Order you receive:
6 Tortillas of your choice
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - North Loop
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN TACOS$14.95
Two tacos of our Rotisserie Chicken and grilled poblano, red bell peppers blended with sautéed mushrooms, onions and chipotle
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Consumer pic

 

True Craft Market & Catering - 1024 Campbell Rd

1024 Campbell Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rotisserie Chicken Chiliaquilles$12.50
Two Eggs scrambled with crispy tortilla strips, Poblano verde Salsa, oaxaca cheese, refried black beans.
Rotisserie Chicken$0.00
Wood-Fire Roasted Chicken. House Lemon & Garlic Herb Marinade.
More about True Craft Market & Catering - 1024 Campbell Rd
Item pic

 

Tortilleria La Real #7 - WAYSIDE

910 South Wayside Drive, suite 500, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Whole Rotisserie Chicken$10.75
1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken, 6oz Mexican Rice, 4oz Red Salsa
More about Tortilleria La Real #7 - WAYSIDE
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - Shepherd

910 Shephard DR, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
36. Rotisserie Chicken Cuban Plate$13.99
Half rotisserie chicken, served with plantains, black beans, white rice & tortillas
43. 1/2 Chicken Rotisserie Plate$13.99
Half rotisserie chicken served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, re-fried or charro beans & tortillas
17. Rotisserie Chicken Taco$3.99
shredded rotisserie chicken taco
topped with lettuce & tomato
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - Shepherd

