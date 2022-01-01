Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rum cake in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve rum cake

The Barking Pig image

PIZZA • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Barking Pig

2307 Ella Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
RUM CAKE$5.00
More about The Barking Pig
Consumer pic

 

Jamaica Pon Di Road - 2213 South Victory Drive

2213 South Victory Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rum Cake$6.00
More about Jamaica Pon Di Road - 2213 South Victory Drive
Item pic

 

Drunk Baker Grubbery - 8727 Point Park Dr Apt 611

8727 Point Park Dr Apt 611, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rum Chocolate Mint Cake$0.00
Chocolate cake infused with Silver Rum, clear glazed, and topped with mint icing and candy bits
Gold Rum Cake$0.00
Yellow Cake infused with Gold Rum. Nuts, or other substitutions are optional.
More about Drunk Baker Grubbery - 8727 Point Park Dr Apt 611
Item pic

PIZZA

Coltivare

3320 White Oak Drive, Houston

Avg 4.4 (3927 reviews)
Takeout
CHOCOLATE RUM CAKE$10.00
Chocolate rum cake, pistachio buttercream, salted caramel ganache
More about Coltivare

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Caprese Salad

Macaroni Salad

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Garlic Cheese Bread

Buffalo Burgers

Edamame

Meatloaf

Miso Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston