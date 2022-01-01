Salmon in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve salmon
SUSHI
Seaside Poke
800 Capitol St, Houston
|Regular Salmon Ponzu.
|$11.50
LIGHT, REFRESHING, AND DELICATE. What’s in it? Salmon, Ponzu, orange supremes, edamame, fried garlic, Maldon salt, orange oil.
Coco Crepes Rice Village
2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston
|Smoked Salmon Crêpe
|$9.95
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon
The Nash
1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston
|Salmon Risotto
|$28.00
broiled Atlantic Salmon, artichoke risotto, crispy artichokes, sun-dried tomato relish
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon
|$19.00
Basmati lentil rice, seasonal vegetables, garlic toast.
SUSHI
Uptown Sushi
1131 Uptown Park Blvd, Ste 14, Houston
|T-SALMON
|$4.75
chili oil, truffle salt, crushed garlic chips and green onion.
|FRESH SALMON-SU
|$3.15
|BELLY SALMON-SU
|$3.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ember & Greens
9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston
|Blackened Salmon with Avocado Salsa
|$20.00
Blackened Norwegian salmon with lemon butter and avocado salsa, served with charred broccolini, roasted carrots and potatoes on a bed of cilantro green pea quinoa. Gluten free
Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
3600 Kirby Drive, Houston
|New Zealand Salmon
|$6.00
New Zealand Ora king salmon
|Salmon
|$5.00
Faroe Island Salmon
Vibrant
1931 Fairview, Houston
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$19.00
Wild Ora King salmon, heirloom rice blend, green beans, herbs, lemon-caper dressing
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Herb Crusted Salmon
|$18.95
Served with a saffron cream sauce and a choice of two sides.
SUSHI
Hando
518 W 11th Street, Suite 500, Houston
|Salmon CUT
|$7.00
salmon, sesame seeds, nikiri (8pcs)
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
LFM - Local Foods Market
2424 Dunstan, Houston
|Salmon Bowl
|$19.00
Heirloom rice and ancient grains, hot smoked salmon, crushed cucumber, kale-apples-sea vegetable salad, cilantro, green onion, pickled turnips
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark
2621 Westpark Drive, Houston
|Mesquite Grilled Salmon
|$26.00
Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.
POKE
Ono Poke
500 dallas st, Houston
|Truffle Salmon
Salmon with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Truffle Oil,
Cucumbers, Green Onions, Togarashi, Sesame Seeds & Crispy Shallots
|Spicy Salmon
Salmon with Spicy Shoyu Sauce & Spicy Mayo Drizzle,
Crushed Hot Cheetos, Sesame Seeds, Cucumbers, Onions & Green Onions
Adair Downtown
1000 Louisiana street, Houston
|Grilled Pesto Salmon
|$16.00
with grilled asparagus and cilantro rice.
Triola's Kitchen
4606 N Main St, Houston
|Salmon Picatta
|$17.00
Seared Salmon Topped with Lemon, Capers, Garlic and Parsley. Calories 454g, Fat 7g, Protein 55g, Cholesterol 138mg, Carb 39g, Sodium 171mg. Weight watchers: 11 points
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Roka Akor | Houston
2929 Weslayan St, Houston
|Seared Salmon and Unagi Roll
|$18.00
|Salmon | Sake
|$8.00
|King Salmon | Ora King
|$10.00
SUSHI
Kanau Sushi
2850 Fannin St, Houston
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$8.00
Salmon, chili aioli, cucumber, kaiware
Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial
10201 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Mesquite Grilled Salmon
|$26.00
Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
2101 Summer St, Houston
|Miso Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Shaved Kale, Cabbage Slaw, Buckwheat Noodles, Candied Cashews, Snow Peas
Tossed w/ Miso Dressing
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Antonios Mexican Grille
3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Grilled Salmon
|$19.23
Grilled Fresh Salmon topped with seafood sauce, Beans, rice & pico de gallo.