Salmon in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve salmon

Seaside Poke image

SUSHI

Seaside Poke

800 Capitol St, Houston

Avg 3.6 (16 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Regular Salmon Ponzu.$11.50
LIGHT, REFRESHING, AND DELICATE. What’s in it? Salmon, Ponzu, orange supremes, edamame, fried garlic, Maldon salt, orange oil.
More about Seaside Poke
Item pic

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Crêpe$9.95
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
The Nash image

 

The Nash

1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston

Avg 4.4 (314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Risotto$28.00
broiled Atlantic Salmon, artichoke risotto, crispy artichokes, sun-dried tomato relish
More about The Nash
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon$19.00
Basmati lentil rice, seasonal vegetables, garlic toast.
More about Local Table
T-SALMON image

SUSHI

Uptown Sushi

1131 Uptown Park Blvd, Ste 14, Houston

Avg 4.4 (729 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
T-SALMON$4.75
chili oil, truffle salt, crushed garlic chips and green onion.
FRESH SALMON-SU$3.15
BELLY SALMON-SU$3.50
More about Uptown Sushi
Blackened Salmon with Avocado Salsa image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ember & Greens

9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston

Avg 4.8 (241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blackened Salmon with Avocado Salsa$20.00
Blackened Norwegian salmon with lemon butter and avocado salsa, served with charred broccolini, roasted carrots and potatoes on a bed of cilantro green pea quinoa. Gluten free
More about Ember & Greens
New Zealand Salmon image

 

Kata Robata Sushi + Grill

3600 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
New Zealand Salmon$6.00
New Zealand Ora king salmon
Salmon$5.00
Faroe Island Salmon
More about Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
Salmon Rice Bowl image

 

Vibrant

1931 Fairview, Houston

Avg 4.2 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Rice Bowl$19.00
Wild Ora King salmon, heirloom rice blend, green beans, herbs, lemon-caper dressing
More about Vibrant
Herb Crusted Salmon image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Herb Crusted Salmon$18.95
Served with a saffron cream sauce and a choice of two sides.
More about Urban American Kitchen
Hando image

SUSHI

Hando

518 W 11th Street, Suite 500, Houston

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon CUT$7.00
salmon, sesame seeds, nikiri (8pcs)
More about Hando
LFM - Local Foods Market image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LFM - Local Foods Market

2424 Dunstan, Houston

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Bowl$19.00
Heirloom rice and ancient grains, hot smoked salmon, crushed cucumber, kale-apples-sea vegetable salad, cilantro, green onion, pickled turnips
More about LFM - Local Foods Market
Large Salmon Ponzu image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Seaside Poke

2118 Lamar St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1214 reviews)
Takeout
Large Salmon Ponzu$14.50
LIGHT, REFRESHING, AND DELICATE. What’s in it? Salmon, Ponzu, orange supremes, edamame, fried garlic, Maldon salt, orange oil.
More about Seaside Poke
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark image

 

Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark

2621 Westpark Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mesquite Grilled Salmon$26.00
Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.
More about Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark
Soto - Houston image

SUSHI

Soto - Houston

224 Westheimer Road, Houston

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Crunchy Salmon$14.00
More about Soto - Houston
Ono Poke image

POKE

Ono Poke

500 dallas st, Houston

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Truffle Salmon
Salmon with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Truffle Oil,
Cucumbers, Green Onions, Togarashi, Sesame Seeds & Crispy Shallots
Spicy Salmon
Salmon with Spicy Shoyu Sauce & Spicy Mayo Drizzle,
Crushed Hot Cheetos, Sesame Seeds, Cucumbers, Onions & Green Onions
More about Ono Poke
Adair Downtown image

 

Adair Downtown

1000 Louisiana street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Pesto Salmon$16.00
with grilled asparagus and cilantro rice.
More about Adair Downtown
Soma Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Soma Sushi

4820 Washington Ave., Houston

Avg 3.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Ni$3.50
More about Soma Sushi
Salmon nigiri image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon nigiri$2.99
More about Sushi Pop
Triola's Kitchen image

 

Triola's Kitchen

4606 N Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Picatta$17.00
Seared Salmon Topped with Lemon, Capers, Garlic and Parsley. Calories 454g, Fat 7g, Protein 55g, Cholesterol 138mg, Carb 39g, Sodium 171mg. Weight watchers: 11 points
More about Triola's Kitchen
Salmon image

 

Bocca

250 Assay Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon$14.00
Capers, Lemon, Parsley, & White Wine
More about Bocca
Roka Akor | Houston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Roka Akor | Houston

2929 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Salmon and Unagi Roll$18.00
Salmon | Sake$8.00
King Salmon | Ora King$10.00
More about Roka Akor | Houston
Kanau Sushi image

SUSHI

Kanau Sushi

2850 Fannin St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Salmon Roll$8.00
Salmon, chili aioli, cucumber, kaiware
More about Kanau Sushi
Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial

10201 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mesquite Grilled Salmon$26.00
Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.
More about Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

2101 Summer St, Houston

Avg 4.1 (342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Salmon Salad$17.00
Shaved Kale, Cabbage Slaw, Buckwheat Noodles, Candied Cashews, Snow Peas
Tossed w/ Miso Dressing
More about Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
Ono Poke image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Ono Poke

607 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Salmon
Salmon with Spicy Shoyu Sauce & Spicy Mayo Drizzle,
Crushed Hot Cheetos, Sesame Seeds, Cucumbers, Onions & Green Onions
Truffle Salmon
Salmon with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Truffle Oil,
Cucumbers, Green Onions, Togarashi, Sesame Seeds & Crispy Shallots
More about Ono Poke
Banner pic

 

Antonios Mexican Grille

3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$19.23
Grilled Fresh Salmon topped with seafood sauce, Beans, rice & pico de gallo.
More about Antonios Mexican Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Waffles

Fajitas

Penne

Green Beans

Chicken Enchiladas

Roti

Tamales

Spaghetti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston