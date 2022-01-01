Salmon rolls in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve salmon rolls
More about Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
3600 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Salmon Roll
|$9.00
salmon, wasabi
More about Click Virtual Food Hall
PIZZA • TACOS
Click Virtual Food Hall
4901 Rose Street, Houston
|Yuzu Salmon Roll
|$10.00
Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Cilantro, Japanese Dressing with Yuzu, Sushi Rice, Nori
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Honey Glazed Lemongrass Salmon Spring Rolls
|$9.95
Baked and Broiled Salmon in a honey, lemongrass glaze wrapped with rice paper, vermicelli, cucumber, lettuce, and mint. Served with our peanut dipping sauce. (Qty 2)
More about Soma Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Soma Sushi
4820 Washington Ave., Houston
|Sp Salmon Roll
|$9.00
|Salmon Roll
|$8.00
More about Sushi Pop
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Sushi Pop
1463 Wirt Rd, Houston
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$7.99
In - Salmon, avocado
Out - Sesame Seed
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$7.99
In - Salmon Skin, avocado
Out - Masago
|Salmon Skin Hand Roll
|$5.00
More about Roka Akor | Houston
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Roka Akor | Houston
2929 Weslayan St, Houston
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$14.00
|Seared Salmon and Unagi Roll
|$18.00
More about Kanau Sushi
SUSHI
Kanau Sushi
2850 Fannin St, Houston
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$8.00
Salmon, chili aioli, cucumber, kaiware
|Seared Salmon Roll
|$16.00
fried shrimp, avocado, topped with torched-salmon and unagi sauce