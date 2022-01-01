Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon rolls in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve salmon rolls

Item pic

 

Kata Robata Sushi + Grill

3600 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Roll$9.00
salmon, wasabi
More about Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS

Click Virtual Food Hall

4901 Rose Street, Houston

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
Takeout
Yuzu Salmon Roll$10.00
Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Cilantro, Japanese Dressing with Yuzu, Sushi Rice, Nori
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about Click Virtual Food Hall
Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks image

 

Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks

3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Glazed Lemongrass Salmon Spring Rolls$9.95
Baked and Broiled Salmon in a honey, lemongrass glaze wrapped with rice paper, vermicelli, cucumber, lettuce, and mint. Served with our peanut dipping sauce. (Qty 2)
More about Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
Soma Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Soma Sushi

4820 Washington Ave., Houston

Avg 3.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Sp Salmon Roll$9.00
Salmon Roll$8.00
More about Soma Sushi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Avocado Roll$7.99
In - Salmon, avocado
Out - Sesame Seed
Salmon Skin Roll$7.99
In - Salmon Skin, avocado
Out - Masago
Salmon Skin Hand Roll$5.00
More about Sushi Pop
Roka Akor | Houston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Roka Akor | Houston

2929 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Avocado Roll$14.00
Seared Salmon and Unagi Roll$18.00
More about Roka Akor | Houston
Seared Salmon Roll image

SUSHI

Kanau Sushi

2850 Fannin St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Salmon Roll$8.00
Salmon, chili aioli, cucumber, kaiware
Seared Salmon Roll$16.00
fried shrimp, avocado, topped with torched-salmon and unagi sauce
More about Kanau Sushi
Item pic

 

Sushi on Post Oak

2027 Poast Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Shrimp / Salmon Roll$22.00
SPICY SALMON ROLL$11.00
cucumber, spicy sauce
More about Sushi on Post Oak

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Macarons

Grits

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Steak Sandwiches

Pineapple Fried Rice

Spinach Salad

Chicken Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston