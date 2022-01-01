Samosa in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve samosa
FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|Samosas 3 pcs
|$7.00
Hand made meat or veggie three pieces
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ember & Greens
9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston
|Maman Shookouh's Samosas
|$12.00
|E&G Veggie Samosas
|$12.00
|1/2 E&G Veggie Samosas
|$7.00
da Gama MKT Heights
600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston
|Samosas (VG)
|$12.00
curried vegetable & chickpea samosas, tomato neem chutney
Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston
|Veg Samosa (2pc)
|$2.99
Deep-fried, flaky pastry filled with potatoes, onions and Indian spices.
|Samosa Chaat
|$7.99
Mouth-watering combination of smashed vegetable samosas, yogurt, onions and cilantro with sweet tamarind chutney.
|Beef Keema Samosa (2pc)
|$3.99
Deep-fried, flaky pastry filled with minced beef, onions and Indian spices.
Kabob Korner
12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston
|Samosa Chaat
|$8.00
Fried crispy pastry stuffed with a savory spiced potatoes arranged with chickpeas, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, layered with slightly sweet and cooling homemade yogurt then drenched with three different sauces.
Suggestion: If you don’t like spicy, ask for sauce on the side and add as you like.
|Veggie Samosa
|$2.00
A Fried crispy pastry stuffed with savory spiced potatoes served with raita & tamarind sauce.
