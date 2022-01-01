Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve samosa

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Samosas 3 pcs$7.00
Hand made meat or veggie three pieces
More about Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ember & Greens

9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston

Avg 4.8 (241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Maman Shookouh's Samosas$12.00
E&G Veggie Samosas$12.00
1/2 E&G Veggie Samosas$7.00
More about Ember & Greens
da Gama MKT Heights

600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Samosas (VG)$12.00
curried vegetable & chickpea samosas, tomato neem chutney
More about da Gama MKT Heights
Aga’s Restaurant & Catering

11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veg Samosa (2pc)$2.99
Deep-fried, flaky pastry filled with potatoes, onions and Indian spices.
Samosa Chaat$7.99
Mouth-watering combination of smashed vegetable samosas, yogurt, onions and cilantro with sweet tamarind chutney.
Beef Keema Samosa (2pc)$3.99
Deep-fried, flaky pastry filled with minced beef, onions and Indian spices.
More about Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
Kabob Korner

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Samosa Chaat$8.00
Fried crispy pastry stuffed with a savory spiced potatoes arranged with chickpeas, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, layered with slightly sweet and cooling homemade yogurt then drenched with three different sauces.
Suggestion: If you don’t like spicy, ask for sauce on the side and add as you like.
Veggie Samosa$2.00
A Fried crispy pastry stuffed with savory spiced potatoes served with raita & tamarind sauce.
More about Kabob Korner
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Traveler's Table

520 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.2 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Samosas$16.00
coconut-curried crab, spicy mango chutney, cucumber raita
More about Traveler's Table

