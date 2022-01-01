Samosa chaat in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve samosa chaat
Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston
|Samosa Chaat
|$7.99
Mouth-watering combination of smashed vegetable samosas, yogurt, onions and cilantro with sweet tamarind chutney.
Kabob Korner
12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston
|Samosa Chaat
|$8.00
Fried crispy pastry stuffed with a savory spiced potatoes arranged with chickpeas, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, layered with slightly sweet and cooling homemade yogurt then drenched with three different sauces.
Suggestion: If you don’t like spicy, ask for sauce on the side and add as you like.