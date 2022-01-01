Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa chaat in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve samosa chaat

Aga’s Restaurant & Catering

11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Samosa Chaat$7.99
Mouth-watering combination of smashed vegetable samosas, yogurt, onions and cilantro with sweet tamarind chutney.
More about Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
Kabob Korner

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Samosa Chaat$8.00
Fried crispy pastry stuffed with a savory spiced potatoes arranged with chickpeas, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, layered with slightly sweet and cooling homemade yogurt then drenched with three different sauces.
Suggestion: If you don’t like spicy, ask for sauce on the side and add as you like.
More about Kabob Korner

