Seafood soup in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve seafood soup

Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fishmaw & Seafood Soup(M)$21.75
Fresh Tofu & Seafood Soup(M)$18.95
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Banner pic

 

Antonios Mexican Grille

3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Soup$15.38
Seafood broth with catfish & shrimp served with sliced avocado, rice, pico de gallo & flour or corn tortillas.
More about Antonios Mexican Grille
Chow Wok Houston image

 

Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
So6. Spicy Seafood Soup$7.25
Scallops, Shrimp, & Imitation Crab w/ Mushrooms, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli. Large Size Only. ** SPICY **
More about Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
Item pic

 

Morning Side Thai

2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PO-TAK (THAI STYLE SEAFOOD SPICY SOUP)$18.95
Thai style hot and sour soup with crabmeat, shrimp, squid, mussels, scallops, scallions, cilantro, and basil leaves. (32 oz) (โป๊ะแตก)
More about Morning Side Thai

