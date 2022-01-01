Seafood soup in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve seafood soup
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Fishmaw & Seafood Soup(M)
|$21.75
|Fresh Tofu & Seafood Soup(M)
|$18.95
Antonios Mexican Grille
3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Seafood Soup
|$15.38
Seafood broth with catfish & shrimp served with sliced avocado, rice, pico de gallo & flour or corn tortillas.
Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|So6. Spicy Seafood Soup
|$7.25
Scallops, Shrimp, & Imitation Crab w/ Mushrooms, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli. Large Size Only. ** SPICY **