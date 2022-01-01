Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve shawarma

Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 1

13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shawarma Salad
Spring mix, romaine lettuce, tomatoes,
cucumbers, onions, feta
cheese, olives, and garlic creamy dressing.
Shawarma Wrap Meal
Beef or Chicken shawarma in a pita wrap. Meal includes fries and a fountain drink.
Shawarma Rice Bowl
Beef or chicken on long grain rice,
tomatoes, lettuce, garlic
creamy sauce and parsley.
More about My Life Cafe 1
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Craft Pita

1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston

Avg 4.8 (1642 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Lamb Shawarma$16.00
Truth BBQ smoked lamb, spicy aioli, roasted potato, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and parsley.
More about Craft Pita
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS

Click Virtual Food Hall

4901 Rose Street, Houston

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma$15.00
grilled chicken breast and onions, hummus, arbequina olive oil, Israeli pickles, pickled turnips, pickled cabbage, chickpeas, Persian cucumbers, heirloom grape tomatoes, parsley, garlic scallion aioli, pinenuts, pita bread
More about Click Virtual Food Hall
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$19.00
Cucumber-Herb Salad, Seeds, Pomegranate, Ancient Grains & Dill Yogurt
More about Local Foods
Item pic

 

On the Kirb

2521 Bagby St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shawarma Wrap$16.00
Organic shawarma-seasoned chicken breasts or grass-fed beef tenderloin, romaine, tomatoes, pickles, spinach tortilla. Hummus, garlic, toum, tortilla chips
More about On the Kirb
Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 2

10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shawarma Salad
Spring mix, romaine lettuce, tomatoes,
cucumbers, onions, feta
cheese, olives, and garlic creamy dressing.
Shawarma Wrap Meal
Beef or Chicken shawarma in a pita wrap. Meal includes fries and a fountain drink.
Shawarma Rice Bowl
Beef or chicken on long grain rice,
tomatoes, lettuce, garlic
creamy sauce and parsley.
More about My Life Cafe 2
Banner pic

 

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SHAWARMA$20.95
Lettuce, pickles, tomatoes & potato wrapped in flatbread w/ tahini dressing. Served w/ fries
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine - Montrose image

 

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

912 westheimer rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Wrap + 1 Side$11.99
Chicken Shawarma Plate$7.99
Not a Sandwich
More about Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
Item pic

 

Local Foods

5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma$16.00
House Marinated Chicken, Red Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Cabbage, Labne Tahini, on toasted Pita Bread
with choice of 2 sides or cup of soup
More about Local Foods
Item pic

 

Kabob Korner

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MIX SHAWARMA PLATTER$14.00
Beef & Chicken slowly roasted on a spit with a blend of herbs and spices. If you ask, we can make it SPICY!!!!
CHICKEN SHAWARMA PLATTER$13.00
Chicken slowly roasted on a spit with a blend of herbs and spices. If you ask, we can make it SPICY!!!!
BEEF SHAWARMA PLATTER$13.00
Beef slowly roasted on a spit with a blend of herbs and spices. If you ask, we can make it SPICY!!!!
More about Kabob Korner
The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36 image

 

The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36

2221 W Alabama St,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Shawarma$13.00
Beef wrapped in Pita with Hummus, Red Onions, Tomatoes & Tahini Sauce.
More about The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36
Restaurant banner

 

Tres Tacos

212 westheimer rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SHAWARMA - Taco$5.50
More about Tres Tacos

