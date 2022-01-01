Shawarma in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve shawarma
More about My Life Cafe 1
My Life Cafe 1
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Shawarma Salad
Spring mix, romaine lettuce, tomatoes,
cucumbers, onions, feta
cheese, olives, and garlic creamy dressing.
|Shawarma Wrap Meal
Beef or Chicken shawarma in a pita wrap. Meal includes fries and a fountain drink.
|Shawarma Rice Bowl
Beef or chicken on long grain rice,
tomatoes, lettuce, garlic
creamy sauce and parsley.
More about Craft Pita
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Craft Pita
1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston
|Smoked Lamb Shawarma
|$16.00
Truth BBQ smoked lamb, spicy aioli, roasted potato, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and parsley.
More about Click Virtual Food Hall
PIZZA • TACOS
Click Virtual Food Hall
4901 Rose Street, Houston
|Chicken Shawarma
|$15.00
grilled chicken breast and onions, hummus, arbequina olive oil, Israeli pickles, pickled turnips, pickled cabbage, chickpeas, Persian cucumbers, heirloom grape tomatoes, parsley, garlic scallion aioli, pinenuts, pita bread
More about Local Foods
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$19.00
Cucumber-Herb Salad, Seeds, Pomegranate, Ancient Grains & Dill Yogurt
More about On the Kirb
On the Kirb
2521 Bagby St., Houston
|Shawarma Wrap
|$16.00
Organic shawarma-seasoned chicken breasts or grass-fed beef tenderloin, romaine, tomatoes, pickles, spinach tortilla. Hummus, garlic, toum, tortilla chips
More about My Life Cafe 2
My Life Cafe 2
10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA
|$20.95
Lettuce, pickles, tomatoes & potato wrapped in flatbread w/ tahini dressing. Served w/ fries
More about Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
912 westheimer rd, Houston
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap + 1 Side
|$11.99
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$7.99
Not a Sandwich
More about Local Foods
Local Foods
5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON
|Chicken Shawarma
|$16.00
House Marinated Chicken, Red Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Cabbage, Labne Tahini, on toasted Pita Bread
with choice of 2 sides or cup of soup
More about Kabob Korner
Kabob Korner
12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston
|MIX SHAWARMA PLATTER
|$14.00
Beef & Chicken slowly roasted on a spit with a blend of herbs and spices. If you ask, we can make it SPICY!!!!
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA PLATTER
|$13.00
Chicken slowly roasted on a spit with a blend of herbs and spices. If you ask, we can make it SPICY!!!!
|BEEF SHAWARMA PLATTER
|$13.00
Beef slowly roasted on a spit with a blend of herbs and spices. If you ask, we can make it SPICY!!!!
More about The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36
The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36
2221 W Alabama St,, Houston
|Beef Shawarma
|$13.00
Beef wrapped in Pita with Hummus, Red Onions, Tomatoes & Tahini Sauce.