Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shepherds pies in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve shepherds pies

King's BierHaus image

SANDWICHES

King's BierHaus - The Heights

2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1685 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shepherds Pie$16.00
More about King's BierHaus - The Heights
Mo's Shepherd's Pie image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub & Grill

138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.8 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mo's Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
More about Mo's Irish Pub & Grill
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Swanny's Grill

6224 Theall Road, Houston

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shepherd's Pie$8.99
This is a cold weather favorite! Savory ground beef with carrots and celery topped with our homemade mashed potatoes and cheddar.
More about Swanny's Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Honey Chicken

Singapore Noodles

Wonton Soup

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tiramisu

Noodle Soup

Enchiladas

Thai Tea

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston