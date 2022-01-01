Shrimp basket in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp basket
More about Frank's Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|Ten Piece Panko Battered Shrimp Basket
|$11.50
More about Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston
|Fish & Shrimp Po'Boy Basket
|$17.95
|Shrimp Po'Boy Basket
|$15.95
More about Christian's Tailgate West U
Christian's Tailgate West U
5114 kirby drive, houston
|Fish&Shrimp Basket
|$15.00
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
2820 white oak drive, houston
|Shrimp Basket 12pc
|$20.00
|Fish&Shrimp Basket
|$16.00
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Crispy Shrimp Basket
|$12.00
Fried jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce & fries.
More about Jeannie Maes
Jeannie Maes
12830 Scarsdale Blvd, Houston
|SHRIMP BASKET W/ FRIES
|$9.99
Crispy fried popcorn shrimp with seasoned fries
More about Preslee's
SANDWICHES
Preslee's
1430 W 19th, Houston
|Shrimp & Tender Basket
|$14.95
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$14.95
6 jumbo fried shrimp served with French fries, ketchup, tartar, and cocktail sauce.
|Fish & Shrimp Basket
|$15.95
1 Fried Catfish Filet and 4 Fried Shrimp served with French Fries, Tartar, Ketchup and Cocktail Sauce.
More about Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
2000 bagby st 106, houston
|Fish&Shrimp Basket
|$15.00
|Shrimp Basket 12pc
|$20.00
More about Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston
|3 FISH, 3 SHRIMP AND 3 OYSTERS BASKET
|$18.69
|1 FISH AND 9 SHRIMP BASKET
|$12.29
|1 FISH AND 3 SHRIMP BASKET
|$8.29
More about The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery
11980 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|FRIED SHRIMP BASKET
|$15.99
6 FRIED SHRIMP SERVED WITH FRIES AND TARTAR or COCKTAIL SAUCE
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys
Antone's Famous Po'Boys
4520 San Felipe #200, Houston
|Kids Shrimp Basket
|$6.95
Crispy Fried Shrimp Served with Fries
|Shrimp Basket
|$14.95
Crispy Fried Shrimp Served with Fries, Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, Tartar & Cocktail Sauces
More about Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
1010 highway 6 N, houston
|Fish&Shrimp Basket
|$15.00
More about Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More
Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More
16010 West Road, Houston
|Shrimp Basket
|$15.99
Cooked to order! Our light, crispy batter recipe will not disappoint! Grilled or Blackened options also available! All baskets served with fries, hushpuppies & toasted garlic French bread.! Substitute potato salad, coleslaw, or onions rings
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys
Antone's Famous Po'Boys
2724 West TC Jester, Houston
|Shrimp Basket
|$14.95
Crispy Fried Shrimp Served with Fries, Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, Tartar & Cocktail Sauces
More about Bayou Seafood & More
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Bayou Seafood & More
10040 Veterans Dr. Memorial Ste 200, Houston
|1 FISH + 6 SHRIMP BASKET (LUNCH)
|$7.99
|1 FISH AND 6 SHRIMP BASKET
|$9.49
|1 FISH AND 9 SHRIMP BASKET
|$10.99
More about Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe
SEAFOOD
Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe
12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190, Houston
|Fish & Shrimp Basket
|$18.00
Deep Fried Fish w/Gulf Coast Shrimp. Served with Seasoned Fries and a hushpuppy.
|Shrimp Basket
|$16.00
Deep Fried Gulf Coast Shrimp. Served with Seasoned Fries and a hushpuppy.