Shrimp basket in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Ten Piece Panko Battered Shrimp Basket$11.50
More about Frank's Grill
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack image

 

Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack

3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Shrimp Po'Boy Basket$17.95
Shrimp Po'Boy Basket$15.95
More about Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
Christian's Tailgate West U image

 

Christian's Tailgate West U

5114 kirby drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish&Shrimp Basket$15.00
More about Christian's Tailgate West U
Franks Grill image

 

Franks Grill

4236 HWY 6 N, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Combo Basket (Shrimp & Fish)$11.50
More about Franks Grill
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill image

 

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2820 white oak drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Basket 12pc$20.00
Fish&Shrimp Basket$16.00
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Hughie's Tavern & Grill image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Shrimp Basket$12.00
Fried jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce & fries.
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Jeannie Maes image

 

Jeannie Maes

12830 Scarsdale Blvd, Houston

Avg 3 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP BASKET W/ FRIES$9.99
Crispy fried popcorn shrimp with seasoned fries
More about Jeannie Maes
Fried Shrimp Basket image

SANDWICHES

Preslee's

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Tender Basket$14.95
Fried Shrimp Basket$14.95
6 jumbo fried shrimp served with French fries, ketchup, tartar, and cocktail sauce.
Fish & Shrimp Basket$15.95
1 Fried Catfish Filet and 4 Fried Shrimp served with French Fries, Tartar, Ketchup and Cocktail Sauce.
More about Preslee's
The Turkey Leg Hut image

 

The Turkey Leg Hut

4830 Almeda Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Basket$18.00
More about The Turkey Leg Hut
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown image

 

Christian's Tailgate - Midtown

2000 bagby st 106, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish&Shrimp Basket$15.00
Shrimp Basket 12pc$20.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch

10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3 FISH, 3 SHRIMP AND 3 OYSTERS BASKET$18.69
1 FISH AND 9 SHRIMP BASKET$12.29
1 FISH AND 3 SHRIMP BASKET$8.29
More about Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
Consumer pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery

11980 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FRIED SHRIMP BASKET$15.99
6 FRIED SHRIMP SERVED WITH FRIES AND TARTAR or COCKTAIL SAUCE
More about The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery
Item pic

 

Antone's Famous Po'Boys

4520 San Felipe #200, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Shrimp Basket$6.95
Crispy Fried Shrimp Served with Fries
Shrimp Basket$14.95
Crispy Fried Shrimp Served with Fries, Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, Tartar & Cocktail Sauces
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor

1010 highway 6 N, houston

Avg 3.8 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish&Shrimp Basket$15.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More image

 

Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More

16010 West Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Basket$15.99
Cooked to order! Our light, crispy batter recipe will not disappoint! Grilled or Blackened options also available! All baskets served with fries, hushpuppies & toasted garlic French bread.! Substitute potato salad, coleslaw, or onions rings
More about Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More
Item pic

 

Antone's Famous Po'Boys

2724 West TC Jester, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Basket$14.95
Crispy Fried Shrimp Served with Fries, Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, Tartar & Cocktail Sauces
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Bayou Seafood & More

10040 Veterans Dr. Memorial Ste 200, Houston

Avg 4.5 (429 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1 FISH + 6 SHRIMP BASKET (LUNCH)$7.99
1 FISH AND 6 SHRIMP BASKET$9.49
1 FISH AND 9 SHRIMP BASKET$10.99
More about Bayou Seafood & More
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe

12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1321 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Shrimp Basket$18.00
Deep Fried Fish w/Gulf Coast Shrimp. Served with Seasoned Fries and a hushpuppy.
Shrimp Basket$16.00
Deep Fried Gulf Coast Shrimp. Served with Seasoned Fries and a hushpuppy.
More about Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe

