Shrimp curry in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp curry
FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|Shrimp Malai Curry
|$19.55
Curried sweet coconut cream with jumbo gulf shrimp. No dairy and very wholesome.
Kim Son - Houston
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Coconut & Curry Shrimp
|$19.25
|Curry Shrimp
|$18.25
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Curry Shrimp Fried Rice
|$13.00
Coconut milk and Curry infused seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Chow Wok Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|S15. Curry Shrimp
w/ Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, & Onions
Lúa Viet Kitchen
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|Shrimp Curry Tom Xao Lan
|$15.99
Admiral's jumbo shrimps simmered in coconut curry with celery, onions, mushrooms and glass noodle. Served with jasmine rice and scallion oil.
Garnish: Rice patty herb, roasted peanuts, and jalapeño.
Rice patty herb tasting notes: citrus with mild cumin flavor.
Allergy: Peanut & Gluten.
Yi Peng Thai Dining
798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON
|Curry Shrimp
|$22.00
Coconut green curry w/ Thai eggplant, bamboo shoot, sweet basil