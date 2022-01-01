Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp curry in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve shrimp curry

Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Malai Curry$19.55
Curried sweet coconut cream with jumbo gulf shrimp. No dairy and very wholesome.
More about Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
One Dim Sum image

DIM SUM

One Dim Sum

510 Gray St., Houston

Avg 4.1 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Fried Rice w/ Shrimp$15.00
More about One Dim Sum
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut & Curry Shrimp$19.25
Curry Shrimp$18.25
More about Kim Son - Houston
Hughie's Tavern & Grill image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Shrimp Fried Rice$13.00
Coconut milk and Curry infused seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Chow Wok Houston image

 

Chow Wok Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
S15. Curry Shrimp
w/ Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, & Onions
More about Chow Wok Houston
Lúa Viet Kitchen image

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Curry Tom Xao Lan$15.99
Admiral's jumbo shrimps simmered in coconut curry with celery, onions, mushrooms and glass noodle. Served with jasmine rice and scallion oil.
Garnish: Rice patty herb, roasted peanuts, and jalapeño.
Rice patty herb tasting notes: citrus with mild cumin flavor.
Allergy: Peanut & Gluten.
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen
Item pic

 

Yi Peng Thai Dining

798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Shrimp$22.00
Coconut green curry w/ Thai eggplant, bamboo shoot, sweet basil
More about Yi Peng Thai Dining
Restaurant banner

 

Reggae Hut Café

4814 Almeda Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Shrimp Salad$12.95
Curry Shrimp$14.95
More about Reggae Hut Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Grilled Chicken

Fried Pickles

Tuna Sandwiches

Belgian Waffles

Chopped Salad

Shrimp Lo Mein

Garlic Knots

Carne Asada

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston