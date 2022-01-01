Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp enchiladas in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios - Memorial

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Enchilada Dinner$13.45
Two shrimp enchiladas topped with cream sauce & melted cheese. Served with guacamole & pico de gallo.
Single Shrimp Enchilada$4.95
More about Los Tios - Memorial
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios - San Felipe

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Shrimp Enchilada$4.95
Shrimp Enchilada Dinner$13.45
Two shrimp enchiladas topped with cream sauce & melted cheese. Served with guacamole & pico de gallo.
Shrimp Enchilada Dinner$14.45
More about Los Tios - San Felipe
Banner pic

 

Antonios Mexican Grille

3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Enchiladas$18.68
Two shrimp enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream & avocado. Served With Rice, Beans and Pico de Gallo
More about Antonios Mexican Grille
Ninfa's image

 

Ninfa's Memorial

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Enchiladas$20.00
Two Shrimp Enchiladas Topped With Ranchera Sauce, Monterey Cheese And Sour Cream Served With Rice And Refried Beans
More about Ninfa's Memorial
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer image

 

El Patio Restaurant & Club

6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1333 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp and Crab Meat Enchiladas$22.00
Two flour tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp and crab meat, poblano rajas topped with poblano sauce and Monterrey cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
More about El Patio Restaurant & Club
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios - Beechnut

4840 Beechnut, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Enchilada Dinner$13.45
Two shrimp enchiladas topped with cream sauce & melted cheese. Served with guacamole & pico de gallo.
Single Shrimp Enchilada$4.95
More about Los Tios - Beechnut
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios - Westheimer

9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Enchilada Dinner$13.45
Two shrimp enchiladas topped with cream sauce & melted cheese. Served with guacamole & pico de gallo.
Single Shrimp Enchilada$4.95
More about Los Tios - Westheimer
Item pic

 

Alma Latina - Aldine

4920 Aldine Mail Rte Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#5 Shrimp Enchiladas$12.99
More about Alma Latina - Aldine

