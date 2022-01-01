Shrimp enchiladas in Houston
Los Tios - Memorial
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Shrimp Enchilada Dinner
|$13.45
Two shrimp enchiladas topped with cream sauce & melted cheese. Served with guacamole & pico de gallo.
|Single Shrimp Enchilada
|$4.95
Los Tios - San Felipe
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Single Shrimp Enchilada
|$4.95
|Shrimp Enchilada Dinner
|$13.45
Two shrimp enchiladas topped with cream sauce & melted cheese. Served with guacamole & pico de gallo.
|Shrimp Enchilada Dinner
|$14.45
Antonios Mexican Grille
3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$18.68
Two shrimp enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream & avocado. Served With Rice, Beans and Pico de Gallo
Ninfa's Memorial
14737 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$20.00
Two Shrimp Enchiladas Topped With Ranchera Sauce, Monterey Cheese And Sour Cream Served With Rice And Refried Beans
El Patio Restaurant & Club
6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Shrimp and Crab Meat Enchiladas
|$22.00
Two flour tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp and crab meat, poblano rajas topped with poblano sauce and Monterrey cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Los Tios - Beechnut
4840 Beechnut, Houston
|Shrimp Enchilada Dinner
|$13.45
Two shrimp enchiladas topped with cream sauce & melted cheese. Served with guacamole & pico de gallo.
|Single Shrimp Enchilada
|$4.95
Los Tios - Westheimer
9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Shrimp Enchilada Dinner
|$13.45
Two shrimp enchiladas topped with cream sauce & melted cheese. Served with guacamole & pico de gallo.
|Single Shrimp Enchilada
|$4.95