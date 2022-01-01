Shrimp fajitas in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Large Shrimp Fajitas
|$38.95
Twelve jumbo grilled shrimp. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Large Shrimp Fajitas
|$38.95
Twelve jumbo grilled shrimp. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON
|Shrimp and Fajitas
|$20.50
Charcoal Broiled Shrimp and Beef Fajitas. Served with Spanish Rice, a la Charra Beans, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo.
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS
1431 W 26th St, Houston
|Dinner Shrimp and Fajitas
|$20.50
Charcoal Broiled Shrimp and Beef Fajitas. Served with Spanish Rice, a la Charra Beans, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo.
Ninfa's
14737 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Beef Fajitas & Shrimp
|$26.00
Two Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp With Beef Fajitas, Served With Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice & Refried Beans
|Mixed Fajitas & Shrimp
|$25.00
Two Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp With Beef & Chicken Fajitas, Served With Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice & Refried Beans
Los Tios
4840 Beechnut, Houston
|Large Shrimp Fajitas
|$38.95
Twelve jumbo grilled shrimp. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
Fajitas A Go Go
3773 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Fajitas: SHRIMP
|$23.00
Grilled Gulf Shrimp served with our fresh hand-made tortillas, pico de gallo, grilled onions, fresh cheese, seasoned butter, your choice of beans (vegetarian black beans, charro or refried) with chipotle rice and chips & salsa!
Homestead Kitchen and Bar
600 N Shepherd Ste 440, Houston
|Gulf Shrimp Fajitas - 1/2 pound
|$35.00
half a pound of grilled mojo de ajo shrimp, served with garlic-herb butter, mexican rice, chiles toreados, grilled onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, your choice of beans, and house made flour or corn tortillas