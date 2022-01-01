Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Shrimp Fajitas$38.95
Twelve jumbo grilled shrimp. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
More about Los Tios
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Shrimp Fajitas$38.95
Twelve jumbo grilled shrimp. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
More about Los Tios
Banner pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL

14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp and Fajitas$20.50
Charcoal Broiled Shrimp and Beef Fajitas. Served with Spanish Rice, a la Charra Beans, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo.
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
Main pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS

1431 W 26th St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dinner Shrimp and Fajitas$20.50
Charcoal Broiled Shrimp and Beef Fajitas. Served with Spanish Rice, a la Charra Beans, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo.
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS
Item pic

 

Ninfa's

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Fajitas & Shrimp$26.00
Two Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp With Beef Fajitas, Served With Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice & Refried Beans
Mixed Fajitas & Shrimp$25.00
Two Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp With Beef & Chicken Fajitas, Served With Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice & Refried Beans
More about Ninfa's
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

4840 Beechnut, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Shrimp Fajitas$38.95
Twelve jumbo grilled shrimp. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
More about Los Tios
Item pic

 

Fajitas A Go Go

3773 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Fajitas: SHRIMP$23.00
Grilled Gulf Shrimp served with our fresh hand-made tortillas, pico de gallo, grilled onions, fresh cheese, seasoned butter, your choice of beans (vegetarian black beans, charro or refried) with chipotle rice and chips & salsa!
More about Fajitas A Go Go
Restaurant banner

 

Homestead Kitchen and Bar

600 N Shepherd Ste 440, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gulf Shrimp Fajitas - 1/2 pound$35.00
half a pound of grilled mojo de ajo shrimp, served with garlic-herb butter, mexican rice, chiles toreados, grilled onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, your choice of beans, and house made flour or corn tortillas
More about Homestead Kitchen and Bar

