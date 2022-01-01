Shrimp fried rice in Houston
04 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Gessner)
3991 South Gessner Road, Houston
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$10.99
stir fried with egg, carrots, peas and onions
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS
Crawfish Cafe
11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36, Houston
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$9.99
|Shrimp Fried Rice - Side
|$3.99
Kim Son - Houston
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Cup Shrimp Fried Rice
|$5.75
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$11.45
SEAFOOD
Crawfish Cafe
1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston
|Shrimp Fried Rice - Side
|$3.99
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$9.99
Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings
12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C, Houston
|Large Shrimp Fried Rice
|$9.99
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Curry Shrimp Fried Rice
|$13.00
Coconut milk and Curry infused seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
|Shaking Shrimp Fried Rice
|$14.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$13.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Uvalde)
18 Uvalde Rd., Houston
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$10.99
stir fried with egg, carrots, peas, onions and shrimp
Chow Wok Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|F3s. Shrimp Fried Rice
|$8.25
Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$13.99
Basmati rice prepared with tender shrimp, egg, soy sauce and paprika.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston
|SHRIMP FRIED RICE
|$8.49
SEAFOOD
Lone Star Seafood
10990 Fuqua St, houston
|Medium Shrimp Fried Rice
|$10.99
1/2 Lb Shrimp Sauteed with onions with fried rice.
|Party Tray Shrimp Fried Rice
|$47.99
|Large Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.99
Our most popular dish.
1 Lb Shrimp sauteed with onions and fried rice.
The Crawfish Pot
9820 Gulf Fwy #B7, Houston
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$14.00
Freshly fried rice with shrimp. All fried rice contains eggs & assorted vegetables.
Yi Peng Thai Dining
798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON
|Khao Pad (Shrimp Fried Rice)
|$17.00
Thai traditional fried rice w/ jasmine rice, tomato, egg, onion & seasoning soy