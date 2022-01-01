Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

Dan's Seafood & Wings - Gessner image

 

04 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Gessner)

3991 South Gessner Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Fried Rice$10.99
stir fried with egg, carrots, peas and onions
Dan's Seafood & Wings (Gessner)
Crawfish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS

Crawfish Cafe

11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1063 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$9.99
Shrimp Fried Rice - Side$3.99
Crawfish Cafe
One Dim Sum image

DIM SUM

One Dim Sum

510 Gray St., Houston

Avg 4.1 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Fried Rice w/ Shrimp$15.00
One Dim Sum
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Shrimp Fried Rice$5.75
Shrimp Fried Rice$11.45
Kim Son - Houston
Crawfish Cafe image

SEAFOOD

Crawfish Cafe

1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston

Avg 4.4 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice - Side$3.99
Shrimp Fried Rice$9.99
Crawfish Cafe
Item pic

 

Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings

12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Shrimp Fried Rice$9.99
Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings
Item pic

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Shrimp Fried Rice$13.00
Coconut milk and Curry infused seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Shaking Shrimp Fried Rice$14.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Shrimp Fried Rice$13.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Item pic

 

01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Uvalde)

18 Uvalde Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fried Rice$10.99
stir fried with egg, carrots, peas, onions and shrimp
Dan's Seafood & Wings (Uvalde)
Item pic

 

Chow Wok Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
F3s. Shrimp Fried Rice$8.25
Chow Wok Houston
Item pic

 

Aga’s Restaurant & Catering

11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Fried Rice$13.99
Basmati rice prepared with tender shrimp, egg, soy sauce and paprika.
Aga's Restaurant & Catering
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch

10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP FRIED RICE$8.49
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
Medium Shrimp Fried Rice image

SEAFOOD

Lone Star Seafood

10990 Fuqua St, houston

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Medium Shrimp Fried Rice$10.99
1/2 Lb Shrimp Sauteed with onions with fried rice.
Party Tray Shrimp Fried Rice$47.99
Large Shrimp Fried Rice$15.99
Our most popular dish.
1 Lb Shrimp sauteed with onions and fried rice.
Lone Star Seafood
Consumer pic

 

The Crawfish Pot

9820 Gulf Fwy #B7, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$14.00
Freshly fried rice with shrimp. All fried rice contains eggs & assorted vegetables.
The Crawfish Pot
Item pic

 

Yi Peng Thai Dining

798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Khao Pad (Shrimp Fried Rice)$17.00
Thai traditional fried rice w/ jasmine rice, tomato, egg, onion & seasoning soy
Yi Peng Thai Dining
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Bayou Seafood & More

10040 Veterans Dr. Memorial Ste 200, Houston

Avg 4.5 (429 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP FRIED RICE$8.49
SHRIMP FRIED RICE$8.49
Bayou Seafood & More

