Shrimp lo mein in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp lo mein
More about 04 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Gessner)
04 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Gessner)
3991 South Gessner Road, Houston
|Shrimp Lo Mein
|$12.99
stir fried egg noodles and vegetables in soy sauce
More about Kim Son - Houston
Kim Son - Houston
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Shrimp Lo-Mein
|$14.95
|Lunch Shrimp Lo-Mein
|$13.50
More about 01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Uvalde)
01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Uvalde)
18 Uvalde Rd., Houston
|Shrimp Lo Mein
|$12.99
stir fried egg noodles, vegetables and shrimp in soy sauce