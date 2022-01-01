Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp lo mein in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp lo mein

Dan's Seafood & Wings - Gessner image

 

04 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Gessner)

3991 South Gessner Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Lo Mein$12.99
stir fried egg noodles and vegetables in soy sauce
More about 04 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Gessner)
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Lo-Mein$14.95
Lunch Shrimp Lo-Mein$13.50
More about Kim Son - Houston
Item pic

 

01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Uvalde)

18 Uvalde Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Lo Mein$12.99
stir fried egg noodles, vegetables and shrimp in soy sauce
More about 01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Uvalde)
Item pic

 

Chow Wok Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
N3. Shrimp Lo Mein$8.25
w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion
More about Chow Wok Houston

Map

Map

