Shrimp quesadillas in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios - Memorial

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla$16.25
Grilled Shrimp Quesadillas made with homemade tortillas and melted cheese. Served with diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Los Tios - Memorial
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios - San Felipe

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla$16.25
Grilled Shrimp Quesadillas made with homemade tortillas and melted cheese. Served with diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Los Tios - San Felipe
Tony's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Tony's Mexican Restaurant

2222 ELLA BLVD, HOUSTON

Avg 4.5 (2065 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadilla$15.25
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

The Taco Stand

2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla$11.99
More about The Taco Stand
Banner pic

 

Antonios Mexican Grille

3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Shrimp Quesadilla$18.13
Filled with shirmp, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos
More about Antonios Mexican Grille
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
QUESADILLAS SHRIMP$13.99
Melted cheese with shrimp filled housemade flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Bohemeo's Houston image

 

Bohemeo's

708 Telephone Rd. Suite E, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadilla$9.50
Grilled shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro and cheese melted in wheat or corn tortillas with pico de gallo, red salsa, and sour cream on the side.
More about Bohemeo's
Item pic

 

Ninfa's Memorial

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Shrimp Quesadilla$27.00
Served With Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Guacamole
Small Shrimp Quesadilla$18.00
Served With Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Guacamole
More about Ninfa's Memorial
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadillas - Shrimp$12.95
shrimp, guac, + sour cream
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan
Banner pic

 

Joy Love Burgers - Brittmoore

6507 Brittmoore Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Quesadilla$9.45
More about Joy Love Burgers - Brittmoore
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios - Beechnut

4840 Beechnut, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla$16.25
Grilled Shrimp Quesadillas made with homemade tortillas and melted cheese. Served with diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Los Tios - Beechnut
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios - Westheimer

9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla$16.25
Grilled Shrimp Quesadillas made with homemade tortillas and melted cheese. Served with diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Los Tios - Westheimer

