Shrimp quesadillas in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
More about Los Tios - Memorial
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios - Memorial
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$16.25
Grilled Shrimp Quesadillas made with homemade tortillas and melted cheese. Served with diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Los Tios - San Felipe
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios - San Felipe
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$16.25
Grilled Shrimp Quesadillas made with homemade tortillas and melted cheese. Served with diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant
Tony's Mexican Restaurant
2222 ELLA BLVD, HOUSTON
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$15.25
More about The Taco Stand
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
The Taco Stand
2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
|$11.99
More about Antonios Mexican Grille
Antonios Mexican Grille
3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Large Shrimp Quesadilla
|$18.13
Filled with shirmp, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|QUESADILLAS SHRIMP
|$13.99
Melted cheese with shrimp filled housemade flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
More about Bohemeo's
Bohemeo's
708 Telephone Rd. Suite E, Houston
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$9.50
Grilled shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro and cheese melted in wheat or corn tortillas with pico de gallo, red salsa, and sour cream on the side.
More about Ninfa's Memorial
Ninfa's Memorial
14737 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Large Shrimp Quesadilla
|$27.00
Served With Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Guacamole
|Small Shrimp Quesadilla
|$18.00
Served With Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Guacamole
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Quesadillas - Shrimp
|$12.95
shrimp, guac, + sour cream
More about Joy Love Burgers - Brittmoore
Joy Love Burgers - Brittmoore
6507 Brittmoore Road, Houston
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$9.45
More about Los Tios - Beechnut
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios - Beechnut
4840 Beechnut, Houston
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$16.25
Grilled Shrimp Quesadillas made with homemade tortillas and melted cheese. Served with diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.