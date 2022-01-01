Shrimp rolls in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Classic Shrimp & Pork Spring Rolls
|$7.95
Perfectly poached shrimp & braised pork belly wrapped with rice paper, vermicelli, cucumber, lettuce and mint. Served with our peanut dipping sauce. (Qty 2)
More about Kim Son - Houston
Kim Son - Houston
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|1/2 Shrimp & Pork Spring Roll
|$4.50
|Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$9.50
More about Chow Wok Houston
Chow Wok Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|A3. Shrimp Egg Rolls (2)
|$3.75
More about Jenni’s Noodle House-Shepherd
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni’s Noodle House-Shepherd
3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS
|$6.00
HAND-WRAPPED SOFT SHRIMP ROLLS IN RICE PAPER, LETTUCE, MINTS, VERMICELLI SIDE PEANUT SAUCE
More about Sushi Pop
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Sushi Pop
1463 Wirt Rd, Houston
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.99
In - Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Sprouts
Out - Seaweed
Sauce - Eel Sauce
|Shrimp Pop Roll
|$9.99
In - Shrimp Tempura, Kani, avocado, cucumber, masago and sprouts
Out - soy paper
More about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
2502 Dunlavy St., Houston
|Shrimp Spring Roll
|$9.00
More about Kanau Sushi
SUSHI
Kanau Sushi
2850 Fannin St, Houston
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.00
Battered and fried prawn, rolled with avocado, cucumber and kaiware, in nori and sushi rice
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Heights
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House - Heights
602 E 20th St, Houston
|SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS
|$6.00
HAND-WRAPPED SOFT SHRIMP ROLLS IN RICE PAPER, LETTUCE, MINTS, VERMICELLI SIDE PEANUT SAUCE
More about Sushi on Post Oak
Sushi on Post Oak
2027 Poast Oak Blvd, Houston
|SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
|$10.00
masago, cucumber, aioli
|Mango Shrimp / Salmon Roll
|$22.00