Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

One Dim Sum image

DIM SUM

One Dim Sum

510 Gray St., Houston

Avg 4.1 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Seaweed Shrimp Rolls$6.00
More about One Dim Sum
Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks image

 

Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks

3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Shrimp & Pork Spring Rolls$7.95
Perfectly poached shrimp & braised pork belly wrapped with rice paper, vermicelli, cucumber, lettuce and mint. Served with our peanut dipping sauce. (Qty 2)
More about Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Shrimp & Pork Spring Roll$4.50
Shrimp Spring Rolls$9.50
More about Kim Son - Houston
A3. Shrimp Egg Rolls (2) image

 

Chow Wok Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
A3. Shrimp Egg Rolls (2)$3.75
More about Chow Wok Houston
SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS image

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni’s Noodle House-Shepherd

3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS$6.00
HAND-WRAPPED SOFT SHRIMP ROLLS IN RICE PAPER, LETTUCE, MINTS, VERMICELLI SIDE PEANUT SAUCE
More about Jenni’s Noodle House-Shepherd
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.99
In - Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Sprouts
Out - Seaweed
Sauce - Eel Sauce   
Shrimp Pop Roll$9.99
In - Shrimp Tempura, Kani, avocado, cucumber, masago and sprouts
Out - soy paper   
More about Sushi Pop
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar image

 

Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

2502 Dunlavy St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Spring Roll$9.00
More about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

SUSHI

Kanau Sushi

2850 Fannin St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Battered and fried prawn, rolled with avocado, cucumber and kaiware, in nori and sushi rice
More about Kanau Sushi
SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House - Heights

602 E 20th St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS$6.00
HAND-WRAPPED SOFT SHRIMP ROLLS IN RICE PAPER, LETTUCE, MINTS, VERMICELLI SIDE PEANUT SAUCE
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Heights
Item pic

 

Sushi on Post Oak

2027 Poast Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$10.00
masago, cucumber, aioli
Mango Shrimp / Salmon Roll$22.00
More about Sushi on Post Oak
Songkran Thai Kitchen image

NOODLES

Songkran Thai Kitchen

1101-08 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2191 reviews)
Fast Pay
Chicken & Shrimp Roll "Goong Ka-Bok"$9.50
with pickled plum sauce
More about Songkran Thai Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Cucumber Salad

Mediterranean Salad

Chicken Enchiladas

Beef Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chilaquiles

Lo Mein

Patty Melts

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston