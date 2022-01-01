Shrimp spring rolls in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp spring rolls
More about Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks - 3323 ELLA BLVD
Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks - 3323 ELLA BLVD
3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Classic Shrimp & Pork Spring Rolls
|$7.95
Perfectly poached shrimp & braised pork belly wrapped with rice paper, vermicelli, cucumber, lettuce and mint. Served with our peanut dipping sauce. (Qty 2)
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|1/2 Shrimp & Pork Spring Roll
|$4.50
|Shrimp & Pork Spring Rolls
|$9.50
|Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$9.50
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS
|$6.00
HAND-WRAPPED SOFT SHRIMP ROLLS IN RICE PAPER, LETTUCE, MINTS, VERMICELLI SIDE PEANUT SAUCE
More about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
2502 Dunlavy St., Houston
|Shrimp Spring Roll
|$9.00
More about Morning Side Thai
Morning Side Thai
2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston
|SOFT SPRING ROLL WITH SHRIMP
|$6.95
Soft spring roll stuffed with lettuce, carrots, onions, celery, tofu, and shrimp wrapped in rice paper. Served with our own sweet and sour sauce & peanut sauce
More about Kim Son Cafe
Kim Son Cafe
12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston
|L - SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS (2pcs)
|$7.88
|Shrimp Spring Rolls (2pcs)
|$8.20