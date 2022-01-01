Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp spring rolls in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp spring rolls

Item pic

 

Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks - 3323 ELLA BLVD

3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Shrimp & Pork Spring Rolls$7.95
Perfectly poached shrimp & braised pork belly wrapped with rice paper, vermicelli, cucumber, lettuce and mint. Served with our peanut dipping sauce. (Qty 2)
More about Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks - 3323 ELLA BLVD
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Shrimp & Pork Spring Roll$4.50
Shrimp & Pork Spring Rolls$9.50
Shrimp Spring Rolls$9.50
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS image

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd

3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS$6.00
HAND-WRAPPED SOFT SHRIMP ROLLS IN RICE PAPER, LETTUCE, MINTS, VERMICELLI SIDE PEANUT SAUCE
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar image

 

Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

2502 Dunlavy St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Spring Roll$9.00
More about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Morning Side Thai

2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SOFT SPRING ROLL WITH SHRIMP$6.95
Soft spring roll stuffed with lettuce, carrots, onions, celery, tofu, and shrimp wrapped in rice paper. Served with our own sweet and sour sauce & peanut sauce
More about Morning Side Thai
Item pic

 

Kim Son Cafe

12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L - SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS (2pcs)$7.88
Shrimp Spring Rolls (2pcs)$8.20
More about Kim Son Cafe
SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni’s Noodle House Heights

602 E 20th St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS$6.00
HAND-WRAPPED SOFT SHRIMP ROLLS IN RICE PAPER, LETTUCE, MINTS, VERMICELLI SIDE PEANUT SAUCE
More about Jenni’s Noodle House Heights

