Shrimp tacos in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston
|Grilled Shrimp Taco.
|$4.69
Seasoned with spices, topped with sliced avocado, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions & queso fresco
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Grilled Shrimp Taco.
|$4.69
Seasoned with spices, topped with sliced avocado, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions & queso fresco
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|19. Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
Grilled shrimp taco topped with grilled onions & shredded cheese
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go
3704 Main st, Houston
|Grilled Shrimp Taco.
|$4.69
Seasoned with spices, topped with sliced avocado, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions & queso fresco
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
6329 Washington Ave, Houston
|Bang Bang Shrimp Taco
|$5.25
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
|Fried Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
The Taco Stand
2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.99
Grilled Shrimp, cabbage, pico de Gallo
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|19. Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
grilled shrimp taco
topped with shredded cheese & grilled onions
PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL
Eight Row Flint
1039 Yale, Houston
|Shrimp Taco
|$7.25
Orange-Glazed Gulf Shrimp, Pickled Jicama and Carrot, Serrano Peppers, Thai Basil, Black Sesame Seeds
Bohemeo's Houston
708 Telephone Rd. Suite E, Houston
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
Grilled shrimp, red cabbage and cilantro on wheat or corn with limes and creamy Baja sauce on the side. Served a la carte.
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston
|Grilled Shrimp Taco.
|$4.69
Seasoned with spices, topped with sliced avocado, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions & queso fresco
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
2000 bagby st 106, houston
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$4.29
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
2101 Summer St, Houston
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Cole Slaw, Pickled Red Onion, Queso Fresco, Jalapeno Red Sauce, Flour Tortilla
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Swanny's Grill
6224 Theall Road, Houston
|Fish or Shrimp Tacos - 3
|$13.99
Your choice of pan seared tilapia or sautéed shrimp on corn or flour tortillas. Topped with a spicy slaw and pico de gallo.
Served with a side of cilantro ranch.
|Fish or Shrimp Tacos - 2
|$10.99
Your choice of pan seared tilapia or sautéed shrimp on corn or flour tortillas. Topped with a spicy slaw and pico de gallo.
Served with a side of cilantro ranch.
Antonios Mexican Grille
3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.48
Two tacos filled with shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage & cheese with seafood sauce.
Tacos A Go Go - Greenway
3773 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Grilled Shrimp Taco.
|$4.69
Seasoned with spices, topped with sliced avocado, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions & queso fresco