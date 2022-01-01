Shrimp tacos in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA image

 

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA

910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Taco.$4.69
Seasoned with spices, topped with sliced avocado, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions & queso fresco
More about Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Taco.$4.69
Seasoned with spices, topped with sliced avocado, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions & queso fresco
More about Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
19. Grilled Shrimp Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
19. Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.75
Grilled shrimp taco topped with grilled onions & shredded cheese
More about El Rey Taqueria
Tacos A Go Go image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main st, Houston

Avg 4.5 (5674 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Taco.$4.69
Seasoned with spices, topped with sliced avocado, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions & queso fresco
More about Tacos A Go Go
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington image

 

Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington

6329 Washington Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco$5.25
Grilled Shrimp Taco$4.50
Fried Shrimp Taco$4.50
More about Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
Shrimp Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

The Taco Stand

2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$3.99
Grilled Shrimp, cabbage, pico de Gallo
More about The Taco Stand
19. Grilled Shrimp Taco image

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
19. Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.75
grilled shrimp taco
topped with shredded cheese & grilled onions
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Eight Row Flint image

PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL

Eight Row Flint

1039 Yale, Houston

Avg 3.5 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$7.25
Orange-Glazed Gulf Shrimp, Pickled Jicama and Carrot, Serrano Peppers, Thai Basil, Black Sesame Seeds
More about Eight Row Flint
Bohemeo's Houston image

 

Bohemeo's Houston

708 Telephone Rd. Suite E, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.00
Grilled shrimp, red cabbage and cilantro on wheat or corn with limes and creamy Baja sauce on the side. Served a la carte.
More about Bohemeo's Houston
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST image

 

Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST

3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Taco.$4.69
Seasoned with spices, topped with sliced avocado, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions & queso fresco
More about Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown image

 

Christian's Tailgate - Midtown

2000 bagby st 106, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$4.50
More about Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Taco$4.29
More about Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

2101 Summer St, Houston

Avg 4.1 (342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Cole Slaw, Pickled Red Onion, Queso Fresco, Jalapeno Red Sauce, Flour Tortilla
More about Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
Swanny's Grill image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Swanny's Grill

6224 Theall Road, Houston

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish or Shrimp Tacos - 3$13.99
Your choice of pan seared tilapia or sautéed shrimp on corn or flour tortillas. Topped with a spicy slaw and pico de gallo.
Served with a side of cilantro ranch.
Fish or Shrimp Tacos - 2$10.99
Your choice of pan seared tilapia or sautéed shrimp on corn or flour tortillas. Topped with a spicy slaw and pico de gallo.
Served with a side of cilantro ranch.
More about Swanny's Grill
Banner pic

 

Antonios Mexican Grille

3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$16.48
Two tacos filled with shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage & cheese with seafood sauce.
More about Antonios Mexican Grille
Consumer pic

 

Tacos A Go Go - Greenway

3773 Richmond Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Taco.$4.69
Seasoned with spices, topped with sliced avocado, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions & queso fresco
More about Tacos A Go Go - Greenway

