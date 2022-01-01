Shrimp tempura in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
3600 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
|$14.00
seasonal vegetables, tempura sauce
|Bento Shrimp Tempura
|$18.00
shrimp and vegetable tempura, agedashi tofu, cucumber seaweed salad, grilled chicken with teriyaki, pickles, rice or California roll
Chow Wok Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|A15. Tempura Shrimp (6)
|$6.50
Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston
|Tempura Shrimp
|$12.99
Japanese dish made with fresh shrimp dipped batter and deep-fried until perfectly crispy. Served with garlic mayo sauce.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Soma Sushi
4820 Washington Ave., Houston
|All Shrimp Tempura
|$16.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Sushi Pop
1463 Wirt Rd, Houston
|Shrimp Tempura (3pc)
|$5.99
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.99
In - Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Sprouts
Out - Seaweed
Sauce - Eel Sauce
|3pc shrimp tempura
|$6.99
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Roka Akor | Houston
2929 Weslayan St, Houston
|Gulf Shrimp Tempura with Wasabi Pea Dust
|$18.00
Gulf Shrimp Tempura with Wasabi Pea Dust and Sweet Chili Aioli
SUSHI
Kanau Sushi
2850 Fannin St, Houston
|HH Shrimp Tempura HR
|$5.00
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.00
Battered and fried prawn, rolled with avocado, cucumber and kaiware, in nori and sushi rice
|Shrimp tempura HR
|$8.00
Sushi on Post Oak
2027 Poast Oak Blvd, Houston
|Shrimp Tempura Bento
|$17.00
|SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
|$10.00
masago, cucumber, aioli
Trinity Street Food
5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston
|Shrimp Tempura (4pcs)
|$8.00
Shrimp in crispy batter crumbs deep fry to golden, served with sweet chili sauce
SUSHI • CURRY
Go! Go! Curry!
9889 Bellaire Blvd, Houston
|App- Shrimp Tempura (2pc)
|$5.95
Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.