Shrimp tempura in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Item pic

 

Kata Robata Sushi + Grill

3600 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$14.00
seasonal vegetables, tempura sauce
Bento Shrimp Tempura$18.00
shrimp and vegetable tempura, agedashi tofu, cucumber seaweed salad, grilled chicken with teriyaki, pickles, rice or California roll
More about Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
A1. Shrimp Tempura image

 

Kure Wings & Grill

1411 gessner rd #A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
A3. Shrimp Tempura$10.00
More about Kure Wings & Grill
Item pic

 

Chow Wok Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
A15. Tempura Shrimp (6)$6.50
More about Chow Wok Houston
Item pic

 

Aga’s Restaurant & Catering

11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tempura Shrimp$12.99
Japanese dish made with fresh shrimp dipped batter and deep-fried until perfectly crispy. Served with garlic mayo sauce.
More about Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
Soma Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Soma Sushi

4820 Washington Ave., Houston

Avg 3.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
All Shrimp Tempura$16.00
More about Soma Sushi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura (3pc)$5.99
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.99
In - Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Sprouts
Out - Seaweed
Sauce - Eel Sauce   
3pc shrimp tempura$6.99
More about Sushi Pop
Roka Akor | Houston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Roka Akor | Houston

2929 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gulf Shrimp Tempura with Wasabi Pea Dust$18.00
Gulf Shrimp Tempura with Wasabi Pea Dust and Sweet Chili Aioli
More about Roka Akor | Houston
Item pic

SUSHI

Kanau Sushi

2850 Fannin St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
HH Shrimp Tempura HR$5.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Battered and fried prawn, rolled with avocado, cucumber and kaiware, in nori and sushi rice
Shrimp tempura HR$8.00
More about Kanau Sushi
Item pic

 

Sushi on Post Oak

2027 Poast Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Bento$17.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$10.00
masago, cucumber, aioli
More about Sushi on Post Oak
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura (4pcs)$8.00
Shrimp in crispy batter crumbs deep fry to golden, served with sweet chili sauce
More about Trinity Street Food
App- Shrimp Tempura (2pc) image

SUSHI • CURRY

Go! Go! Curry!

9889 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.2 (674 reviews)
App- Shrimp Tempura (2pc)$5.95
Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.
More about Go! Go! Curry!

