Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Urban American Kitchen image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen - 14008 Memorial Drive

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Wrap$12.95
Pan seared shrimp with spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and wasabi mayo, rolled in a tortilla.
More about Urban American Kitchen - 14008 Memorial Drive
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay - Discovery Green

1515 Dallas Street, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Grits$24.00
Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with crab, jalapeño and mozzarella wrapped in bacon. Served with smoked gouda grits, Creole sauce and bell peppers
More about Hearsay - Discovery Green
Item pic

 

Cajun's City Seafood

12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Wrap Shrimp (5)$11.99
More about Cajun's City Seafood
Ninfa's image

 

Ninfa's Memorial

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$4.00
One Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Stuffed With A Slice Of Jalapeño And Monterey Jack Cheese
Dozen Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$40.00
12 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
More about Ninfa's Memorial
Banner pic

 

Joy Love Burgers-Brittmoore Rd.

6507 Brittmoore Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Wrap$9.45
More about Joy Love Burgers-Brittmoore Rd.
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay - Market Square

218 Travis Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (4669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Grits$24.00
Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with crab, jalapeño and mozzarella wrapped in bacon. Served with smoked gouda grits, Creole sauce and bell peppers
More about Hearsay - Market Square
Item pic

 

HS Green

5092 Richmond Ave,, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Avocado Wrap$10.95
Shrimp, avocado, spinach, red bell peppers, red onion, and cilantro with lime cilantro dressing
Vietnamese Grilled Shrimp Wrap$10.95
Grilled shrimp, kelp noodles, cilantro, carrots, cucumbers, jalapenos, garlic aioli, with a side of peanut sauce
More about HS Green
Restaurant banner

 

Sharky's American Grill - 126 Vintage Park Boulevard

126 Vintage Park Boulevard, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Wrap$11.99
choice of Fried, blackened, or broiled popcorn shrimp in a jalapeno and cheddar tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and roasted garlic jalapeno ranch dressing and fries
More about Sharky's American Grill - 126 Vintage Park Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Chicken Parmesan

Chimichangas

Tuna Salad

Lobster Ravioli

Oreo Cheesecake

Reuben

Flautas

Tandoori Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston