Shrimp wraps in Houston

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen - 14008 Memorial Drive
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Shrimp Wrap
|$12.95
Pan seared shrimp with spring mix, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and wasabi mayo, rolled in a tortilla.
FRENCH FRIES
Hearsay - Discovery Green
1515 Dallas Street, Houston
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Grits
|$24.00
Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with crab, jalapeño and mozzarella wrapped in bacon. Served with smoked gouda grits, Creole sauce and bell peppers
Cajun's City Seafood
12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C, Houston
|Bacon Wrap Shrimp (5)
|$11.99
Ninfa's Memorial
14737 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Single Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
|$4.00
One Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Stuffed With A Slice Of Jalapeño And Monterey Jack Cheese
|Dozen Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
|$40.00
12 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Joy Love Burgers-Brittmoore Rd.
6507 Brittmoore Road, Houston
|Shrimp Wrap
|$9.45
FRENCH FRIES
Hearsay - Market Square
218 Travis Street, Houston
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Grits
|$24.00
Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with crab, jalapeño and mozzarella wrapped in bacon. Served with smoked gouda grits, Creole sauce and bell peppers
HS Green
5092 Richmond Ave,, Houston
|Shrimp Avocado Wrap
|$10.95
Shrimp, avocado, spinach, red bell peppers, red onion, and cilantro with lime cilantro dressing
|Vietnamese Grilled Shrimp Wrap
|$10.95
Grilled shrimp, kelp noodles, cilantro, carrots, cucumbers, jalapenos, garlic aioli, with a side of peanut sauce
Sharky's American Grill - 126 Vintage Park Boulevard
126 Vintage Park Boulevard, Houston
|Shrimp Wrap
|$11.99
choice of Fried, blackened, or broiled popcorn shrimp in a jalapeno and cheddar tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and roasted garlic jalapeno ranch dressing and fries