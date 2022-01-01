Singapore noodles in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve singapore noodles
Kim Son Cafe
2512 Rice Blvd, Houston
|SINGAPORE NOODLES
|$18.60
Thin rice vermincelli stir-fried with BBQ port, shrimp, bell peppers, scallions 7 bean sprouts wit seasoned yellow curry powder.
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Lunch Singapore Noodle
|$13.95
|Vegetarian Singapore Noodles
|$13.95
Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|N4. Singapore Rice Noodle
|$9.95
Chicken, Pork, & Shrimp w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion. Curry Flavored
Kim Son Cafe
12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston
|VEGETARIAN SINGAPORE NOODLES
|$16.50
Rice vermicelli stir-fried with fried tofu & assorted vegetables with season yellow curry powder.
|SINGAPORE NOODLES
|$18.60
|L - SINGAPORE NOODLES
|$17.10
Rice Vermicelli stir-fried with eggs, BBQ port, shrimp, bell peppers, callions & bean sprouts in our curry sauce.