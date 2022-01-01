Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Singapore noodles in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve singapore noodles

Item pic

 

Kim Son Cafe

2512 Rice Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SINGAPORE NOODLES$18.60
Thin rice vermincelli stir-fried with BBQ port, shrimp, bell peppers, scallions 7 bean sprouts wit seasoned yellow curry powder.
More about Kim Son Cafe
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Singapore Noodle$13.95
Vegetarian Singapore Noodles$13.95
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Item pic

 

Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
N4. Singapore Rice Noodle$9.95
Chicken, Pork, & Shrimp w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion. Curry Flavored
More about Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
Item pic

 

Kim Son Cafe

12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
VEGETARIAN SINGAPORE NOODLES$16.50
Rice vermicelli stir-fried with fried tofu & assorted vegetables with season yellow curry powder.
SINGAPORE NOODLES$18.60
Thin rice vermincelli stir-fried with BBQ port, shrimp, bell peppers, scallions 7 bean sprouts wit seasoned yellow curry powder.
L - SINGAPORE NOODLES$17.10
Rice Vermicelli stir-fried with eggs, BBQ port, shrimp, bell peppers, callions & bean sprouts in our curry sauce.
More about Kim Son Cafe

