Sliders in Houston

Christian's Tailgate West U image

 

Christian's Tailgate West U

5114 kirby drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jalapeno Chicken Slider$3.50
3pc Slider Basket$12.00
More about Christian's Tailgate West U
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill image

 

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2820 white oak drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tailgate Beef Slider$3.50
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Crispy Chicken Sliders image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

922 A Holman, Houston

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
Angus Sliders
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, cowboy sauce on a Hawaiian slider bun (1390 CAL.)
Angus Sliders 3$8.99
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sticky's Chicken

2313 Edwards st, HOUSTON

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)
Takeout
OG Sliders & Fries$8.75
More about Sticky's Chicken
Senate Avenue Brewing Company image

 

Senate Avenue Brewing Company

16000 Dillard Drive Suite F, Jersey Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger Sliders$7.00
Meat, Cheddar, Bun. With Fries
More about Senate Avenue Brewing Company
Beef & Bacon Sliders image

FRENCH FRIES

City Cellars HTX

1801 Binz Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef & Bacon Sliders$14.00
44 Farms Beef Sliders, Bourbon Bacon Jam, Basil Aioli, and Cheddar Cheese. Served on a Challah Slider Bun
More about City Cellars HTX
CHEESEBURGER SLIDER image

 

Dog Haus Biergarten

1096 Enclave Pkwy, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHEESEBURGER SLIDER$2.49
mayo, white american cheese, caramelized onions; served on a kIng's hawaiian roll
More about Dog Haus Biergarten

