Sliders in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve sliders
More about Christian's Tailgate West U
Christian's Tailgate West U
5114 kirby drive, houston
|Jalapeno Chicken Slider
|$3.50
|3pc Slider Basket
|$12.00
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
2820 white oak drive, houston
|Tailgate Beef Slider
|$3.50
More about The Brass Tap
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
922 A Holman, Houston
|Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
|Angus Sliders
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, cowboy sauce on a Hawaiian slider bun (1390 CAL.)
|Angus Sliders 3
|$8.99
More about Sticky's Chicken
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sticky's Chicken
2313 Edwards st, HOUSTON
|OG Sliders & Fries
|$8.75
More about Senate Avenue Brewing Company
Senate Avenue Brewing Company
16000 Dillard Drive Suite F, Jersey Village
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$7.00
Meat, Cheddar, Bun. With Fries
More about City Cellars HTX
FRENCH FRIES
City Cellars HTX
1801 Binz Street, Houston
|Beef & Bacon Sliders
|$14.00
44 Farms Beef Sliders, Bourbon Bacon Jam, Basil Aioli, and Cheddar Cheese. Served on a Challah Slider Bun
More about Dog Haus Biergarten
Dog Haus Biergarten
1096 Enclave Pkwy, Houston
|CHEESEBURGER SLIDER
|$2.49
mayo, white american cheese, caramelized onions; served on a kIng's hawaiian roll