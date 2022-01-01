Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve snapper

Item pic

 

The Nash

1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston

Avg 4.4 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Pan-Seared Snapper$35.00
parsnip purée, braised leeks, vadouvan roasted baby carrots, garlic mojo
More about The Nash
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Snapper Ceviche$11.95
Red snapper & shrimp marinated in lime juice served on top of coarsely mashed avocado, and topped with pickled red jalapenos.
Snapper Tacos$13.95
Two house-made corn tortillas, lightly battered snapper, red cabbage and cilantro mix, avocado slices, with a raspberry chipotle drizzle and queso fresco crumbles. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Los Tios
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Snapper Tacos$13.95
Two house-made corn tortillas, lightly battered snapper, red cabbage and cilantro mix, avocado slices, with a raspberry chipotle drizzle and queso fresco crumbles. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Snapper Ceviche$11.95
Red snapper & shrimp marinated in lime juice served on top of coarsely mashed avocado, and topped with pickled red jalapenos.
Grilled Snapper Veracruz$29.95
Grilled Red Snapper filet topped with Veracruz sauce on a bed of grilled onions & bell peppers.
More about Los Tios
Relish Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL

Relish Restaurant & Bar

2810 Westhiemer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Gulf Snapper Puttanesca$34.00
olives, tomatoes, capers, basil, roasted fingerling potatoes, broccolini, buttered farro
More about Relish Restaurant & Bar
Main pic

 

Armandos

2630 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Snapper$38.00
8oz filet of grilled fresh red snapper served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions, peppers, and tomato and accompanied by fresh flour tortillas, Mexican rice and refried beans
More about Armandos
Item pic

PIZZA

Coltivare

3320 White Oak Drive, Houston

Avg 4.4 (3927 reviews)
Takeout
SNAPPER COLLARS$11.00
Texas Redfish collars, limoncello, shaved asparagus, herbs
More about Coltivare
Squable image

 

Squable

632 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 5 (3586 reviews)
Takeout
Gulf Snapper$33.00
roasted a la meuniére, celery root purée, brown butter, lemon, parsley
More about Squable
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark image

 

Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark

2621 Westpark Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mesquite Grilled Red Snapper$35.00
Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.
More about Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark
Killen's STQ Houston image

 

Killen's STQ Houston

2231 South Voss Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Snapper$38.00
Blackened snapper, lump crab, black-eyed peas, and collard greens.
More about Killen's STQ Houston
Item pic

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Snapper Tacos$14.95
More about Adair Kitchen
Adair Downtown image

 

Adair Downtown

1000 Louisiana street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Snapper Tacos$13.00
Grilled Snapper on corn tortillas with avocado, cabbage, cilantro, chipotle sauce. Served with black beans.
More about Adair Downtown
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Red snapper nigiri$2.99
More about Sushi Pop
Roka Akor | Houston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Roka Akor | Houston

2929 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Snapper | Madai$12.00
More about Roka Akor | Houston
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

4840 Beechnut, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Snapper Veracruz$29.95
Grilled Red Snapper filet topped with Veracruz sauce on a bed of grilled onions & bell peppers.
Snapper Ceviche$11.95
Red snapper & shrimp marinated in lime juice served on top of coarsely mashed avocado, and topped with pickled red jalapenos.
Snapper Tacos$13.95
Two house-made corn tortillas, lightly battered snapper, red cabbage and cilantro mix, avocado slices, with a raspberry chipotle drizzle and queso fresco crumbles. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Los Tios
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Snapper Tacos$13.95
Two house-made corn tortillas, lightly battered snapper, red cabbage and cilantro mix, avocado slices, with a raspberry chipotle drizzle and queso fresco crumbles. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Snapper Ceviche$11.95
Red snapper & shrimp marinated in lime juice served on top of coarsely mashed avocado, and topped with pickled red jalapenos.
More about Los Tios
Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial

10201 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mesquite Grilled Red Snapper$35.00
Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.
More about Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial
Consumer pic

 

Lucian's Caribbean Grill

1035 Clear Lake Blvd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerk Red Snapper$12.00
Jerked and pan seared red snapper fillet finished in the oven and served with our signature guava jerk sauce. Requires about 25-minutes to prepare.
Steamed Red Snapper$12.00
Marinated Red Snapper fillet steamed with bell peppers, carrots and onions and finished with coconut milk. Requires about 25-minutes to prepare.
More about Lucian's Caribbean Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Reggae Hut Café

4814 Almeda Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cuban Creole Snapper$25.50
Seasonal Pan fried snapper sautéed in a tomato and pimento sauce
Escovitch Snapper$25.50
Seasonal
Brown Snapper$25.50
Seasonal
More about Reggae Hut Café
Schezuan Snapper image

 

Theodore Rex

1302 Nance St, Houston

Avg 5 (4666 reviews)
Schezuan Snapper$16.00
Prickly peppercorn and tomato sauce, local greens
More about Theodore Rex
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe

12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1321 reviews)
Takeout
Red Snapper Special$30.00
Blackened on a bed of sauteed spinach with crawfish & shrimp Pontchartrain sauce and a side or corn maq choux.
More about Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches

Curry

Ravioli

Artichoke Pizza

Gumbo

Collard Greens

Tandoori

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston