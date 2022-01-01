Snapper in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve snapper
More about The Nash
The Nash
1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston
|Pan-Seared Snapper
|$35.00
parsnip purée, braised leeks, vadouvan roasted baby carrots, garlic mojo
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Snapper Ceviche
|$11.95
Red snapper & shrimp marinated in lime juice served on top of coarsely mashed avocado, and topped with pickled red jalapenos.
|Snapper Tacos
|$13.95
Two house-made corn tortillas, lightly battered snapper, red cabbage and cilantro mix, avocado slices, with a raspberry chipotle drizzle and queso fresco crumbles. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Snapper Tacos
|$13.95
Two house-made corn tortillas, lightly battered snapper, red cabbage and cilantro mix, avocado slices, with a raspberry chipotle drizzle and queso fresco crumbles. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
|Snapper Ceviche
|$11.95
Red snapper & shrimp marinated in lime juice served on top of coarsely mashed avocado, and topped with pickled red jalapenos.
|Grilled Snapper Veracruz
|$29.95
Grilled Red Snapper filet topped with Veracruz sauce on a bed of grilled onions & bell peppers.
More about Relish Restaurant & Bar
GRILL
Relish Restaurant & Bar
2810 Westhiemer, Houston
|Gulf Snapper Puttanesca
|$34.00
olives, tomatoes, capers, basil, roasted fingerling potatoes, broccolini, buttered farro
More about Armandos
Armandos
2630 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Grilled Snapper
|$38.00
8oz filet of grilled fresh red snapper served on sizzling skillet with grilled onions, peppers, and tomato and accompanied by fresh flour tortillas, Mexican rice and refried beans
More about Coltivare
PIZZA
Coltivare
3320 White Oak Drive, Houston
|SNAPPER COLLARS
|$11.00
Texas Redfish collars, limoncello, shaved asparagus, herbs
More about Squable
Squable
632 W 19th St, Houston
|Gulf Snapper
|$33.00
roasted a la meuniére, celery root purée, brown butter, lemon, parsley
More about Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark
2621 Westpark Drive, Houston
|Mesquite Grilled Red Snapper
|$35.00
Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.
More about Killen's STQ Houston
Killen's STQ Houston
2231 South Voss Road, Houston
|Blackened Snapper
|$38.00
Blackened snapper, lump crab, black-eyed peas, and collard greens.
More about Adair Downtown
Adair Downtown
1000 Louisiana street, Houston
|Snapper Tacos
|$13.00
Grilled Snapper on corn tortillas with avocado, cabbage, cilantro, chipotle sauce. Served with black beans.
More about Roka Akor | Houston
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Roka Akor | Houston
2929 Weslayan St, Houston
|Red Snapper | Madai
|$12.00
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
4840 Beechnut, Houston
|Grilled Snapper Veracruz
|$29.95
Grilled Red Snapper filet topped with Veracruz sauce on a bed of grilled onions & bell peppers.
|Snapper Ceviche
|$11.95
Red snapper & shrimp marinated in lime juice served on top of coarsely mashed avocado, and topped with pickled red jalapenos.
|Snapper Tacos
|$13.95
Two house-made corn tortillas, lightly battered snapper, red cabbage and cilantro mix, avocado slices, with a raspberry chipotle drizzle and queso fresco crumbles. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Snapper Tacos
|$13.95
Two house-made corn tortillas, lightly battered snapper, red cabbage and cilantro mix, avocado slices, with a raspberry chipotle drizzle and queso fresco crumbles. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
|Snapper Ceviche
|$11.95
Red snapper & shrimp marinated in lime juice served on top of coarsely mashed avocado, and topped with pickled red jalapenos.
More about Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial
Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial
10201 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Mesquite Grilled Red Snapper
|$35.00
Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.
More about Lucian's Caribbean Grill
Lucian's Caribbean Grill
1035 Clear Lake Blvd., Houston
|Jerk Red Snapper
|$12.00
Jerked and pan seared red snapper fillet finished in the oven and served with our signature guava jerk sauce. Requires about 25-minutes to prepare.
|Steamed Red Snapper
|$12.00
Marinated Red Snapper fillet steamed with bell peppers, carrots and onions and finished with coconut milk. Requires about 25-minutes to prepare.
More about Reggae Hut Café
Reggae Hut Café
4814 Almeda Rd, Houston
|Cuban Creole Snapper
|$25.50
Seasonal Pan fried snapper sautéed in a tomato and pimento sauce
|Escovitch Snapper
|$25.50
Seasonal
|Brown Snapper
|$25.50
Seasonal
More about Theodore Rex
Theodore Rex
1302 Nance St, Houston
|Schezuan Snapper
|$16.00
Prickly peppercorn and tomato sauce, local greens
More about Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe
SEAFOOD
Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe
12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190, Houston
|Red Snapper Special
|$30.00
Blackened on a bed of sauteed spinach with crawfish & shrimp Pontchartrain sauce and a side or corn maq choux.