Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soba noodles in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve soba noodles

Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Soba Noodle Bowl$16.00
More about Local Table
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet - Memorial

14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)
Takeout
HB Soba Noodle Salad$17.00
Chopped kale, red bell pepper, julienned carrots, Persian cucumber, scallions, ginger-sesame-chili dressing, toasted sesame seeds, cilantro.
*Vegan
More about Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet - Memorial
Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Champions Houston - 5500 FM 1960 RD W

5500 FM 1960 RD W, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blazing Shrimp Soba Noodles$15.00
Shrimp sautéed with Asian stir fry sauce and tossed with soba noodles, bok choy, and peppers.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Champions Houston - 5500 FM 1960 RD W
Consumer pic

 

Local Table - Garden Oaks

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Soba Noodle Bowl$16.00
Chopped Kale, Persian Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, carrots, scallions, cilantro, toasted sesame seeds, microgreens, watermelon radish, peanut sesame ginger vinaigrette
More about Local Table - Garden Oaks

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Wedge Salad

Shrimp Spring Rolls

Street Tacos

Tomato Basil Soup

Dumplings

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Curry

Enchiladas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston