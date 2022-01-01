Soba noodles in Houston
Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet - Memorial
14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON
|HB Soba Noodle Salad
|$17.00
Chopped kale, red bell pepper, julienned carrots, Persian cucumber, scallions, ginger-sesame-chili dressing, toasted sesame seeds, cilantro.
*Vegan
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Champions Houston - 5500 FM 1960 RD W
5500 FM 1960 RD W, Houston
|Blazing Shrimp Soba Noodles
|$15.00
Shrimp sautéed with Asian stir fry sauce and tossed with soba noodles, bok choy, and peppers.