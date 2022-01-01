Soft shell crabs in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
Kata Robata
3600 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Soft Shell Crab
|$27.00
Soft shell crab tempura, Singapore-style chili crab sauce, lettuce, garam masala
DIM SUM
One Dim Sum
510 Gray St., Houston
|Salted Egg Yolk Soft Shelled Crab
|$18.00
SUSHI
Hando
518 W 11th Street, Houston
|Soft Shell Crab CUT
|$7.50
soft shell crab, carrots, cucumber, black sesame aioli (6pcs)
Calliope's - West Bellfort
7590 West Bellfort Avenue, Houston
|Fried Soft Shell Crab Poboy
|$15.99
|Fried Soft Shell Crab Salad
|$19.99
Sushi by the Heights - 1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B
1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B, Houston
|CRISPY SOFT SHELL CRAB
|$10.00
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Traveler's Table
520 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Soft Shell Crab Pad Thai
|$23.00
sautéed shrimp, stir fried noodles, egg, tamarind, bean sprouts, pressed tofu, green onion, crushed peanuts, cilantro, lime
Yi Peng Thai Dining
798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON
|Pu Krob (Soft Shell Crab)
|$15.00
Crispy soft shell crab with thai herbs & jungle chili glaze