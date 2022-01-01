Soft shell crabs in Houston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Kata Robata

3600 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab$27.00
Soft shell crab tempura, Singapore-style chili crab sauce, lettuce, garam masala
More about Kata Robata
Kokoro image

SUSHI

Kokoro - Houston

409 Travis st, Houston

Avg 4.6 (266 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab Maki$14.00
More about Kokoro - Houston
Item pic

DIM SUM

One Dim Sum

510 Gray St., Houston

Avg 4.1 (991 reviews)
Salted Egg Yolk Soft Shelled Crab$18.00
More about One Dim Sum
Hando image

SUSHI

Hando

518 W 11th Street, Houston

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab CUT$7.50
soft shell crab, carrots, cucumber, black sesame aioli (6pcs)
More about Hando
Consumer pic

 

Calliope's - West Bellfort

7590 West Bellfort Avenue, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Soft Shell Crab Poboy$15.99
Fried Soft Shell Crab Salad$19.99
More about Calliope's - West Bellfort
Consumer pic

 

Sushi by the Heights - 1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B

1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY SOFT SHELL CRAB$10.00
More about Sushi by the Heights - 1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B
c37302b0-19b0-4ab2-ae35-14681478acc6 image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Traveler's Table

520 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.2 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Pad Thai$23.00
sautéed shrimp, stir fried noodles, egg, tamarind, bean sprouts, pressed tofu, green onion, crushed peanuts, cilantro, lime
More about Traveler's Table
Item pic

 

Yi Peng Thai Dining

798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pu Krob (Soft Shell Crab)$15.00
Crispy soft shell crab with thai herbs & jungle chili glaze
More about Yi Peng Thai Dining
Xin Chao image

FRENCH FRIES

Xin Chao

2310 Decatur St, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab App$17.00
More about Xin Chao

