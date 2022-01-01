Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Katz's - Montrose image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.99
Homemade meatballs on top of fresh imported pasta with our rich marinara sauce and imported parmesan cheese
More about Katz's - Montrose
Katz's - Heights image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.99
Homemade meatballs on top of fresh imported pasta with our rich marinara sauce and imported parmesan cheese
More about Katz's - Heights
Item pic

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Impero Italiano

14028 Memorial Dr., Houston

Avg 4.7 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti Meatballs$16.00
Pasta with (3) three of our famous Angus beef meatballs in red sauce.
More about Impero Italiano
Coppa Osteria image

PIZZA • PASTA

Coppa Osteria

5210 Morningside Dr, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti with Meatballs$8.00
More about Coppa Osteria
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2240 Navigation Ste. 800, Houston

Avg 4.2 (211 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti and Meatballs$11.00
Pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, kalamata olive, and Greek Feta Vinaigrette on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with chips.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Item pic

 

DaddyO’s Pizza - Spring Branch

2645 Gessner Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS$10.99
Spaghetti topped with house marinara, all-beef meatballs, whole-milk mozzarella
More about DaddyO’s Pizza - Spring Branch
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd image

 

Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd

4659 Telephone Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$9.25
Spaghetti noodles with our homemade meat sauce & meatballs. Topped with parmesan cheese
More about Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
Spaghetti & Meatballs image

 

Bocca

250 Assay Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball$7.50
Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.00
Exactly how it sounds ;)
More about Bocca
Item pic

 

DaddyO's Pizza Memorial

861 Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS$10.99
Spaghetti topped with house marinara, all-beef meatballs, whole-milk mozzarella
More about DaddyO's Pizza Memorial
Porta'Vino image

 

Porta'Vino

7800 Washington Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$15.00
beef meatballs, garlic, red sauce, parmesan cheese
More about Porta'Vino
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS

Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown

7118 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti & Meatballs$9.25
Spaghetti noodles with our homemade meat sauce & meatballs. Topped with parmesan cheese
More about Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown

