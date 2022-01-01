Spaghetti and meatballs in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$14.99
Homemade meatballs on top of fresh imported pasta with our rich marinara sauce and imported parmesan cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$14.99
Homemade meatballs on top of fresh imported pasta with our rich marinara sauce and imported parmesan cheese
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Impero Italiano
14028 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Spaghetti Meatballs
|$16.00
Pasta with (3) three of our famous Angus beef meatballs in red sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA
Coppa Osteria
5210 Morningside Dr, Houston
|Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$8.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
2240 Navigation Ste. 800, Houston
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$11.00
Pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, kalamata olive, and Greek Feta Vinaigrette on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with chips.
DaddyO’s Pizza - Spring Branch
2645 Gessner Rd, Houston
|SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS
|$10.99
Spaghetti topped with house marinara, all-beef meatballs, whole-milk mozzarella
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
4659 Telephone Road, Houston
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$9.25
Spaghetti noodles with our homemade meat sauce & meatballs. Topped with parmesan cheese
Bocca
250 Assay Suite 100, Houston
|Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
|$7.50
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$14.00
Exactly how it sounds ;)
DaddyO's Pizza Memorial
861 Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALLS
|$10.99
Spaghetti topped with house marinara, all-beef meatballs, whole-milk mozzarella
Porta'Vino
7800 Washington Ave, Houston
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$15.00
beef meatballs, garlic, red sauce, parmesan cheese