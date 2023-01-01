Spicy basil fried rice in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve spicy basil fried rice
Aroy Thai Cafe - 11325 Katy Freeway
11325 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$12.00
Egg Scrambled with Onions, Bell Pepper, and Basil Leaves with Stir-Fried Rice in House Garlic Basil Sauce
511 Thai Asian Eatery
2231 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Spicy Basil Fried Rice (L)
|$9.00
Egg Scrambled with Onions, Bell Pepper, and Basil Leaves with Stir-Fried Rice in House Garlic Basil Sauce
|Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$12.00
Egg Scrambled with Onions, Bell Pepper, and Basil Leaves with Stir-Fried Rice in House Garlic Basil Sauce
Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J
5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston
|Spicy Basil Fried Rice (L)
|$9.00
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, bell pepper, basil leaves, wok-fried rice in our chili sauce
|Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$13.00
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, bell pepper, basil leaves, wok-fried rice in our chili sauce