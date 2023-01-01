Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy basil fried rice in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve spicy basil fried rice

Aroy Thai Cafe - 11325 Katy Freeway

11325 Katy Freeway, Houston

Spicy Basil Fried Rice$12.00
Egg Scrambled with Onions, Bell Pepper, and Basil Leaves with Stir-Fried Rice in House Garlic Basil Sauce
511 Thai Asian Eatery

2231 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

Spicy Basil Fried Rice (L)$9.00
Egg Scrambled with Onions, Bell Pepper, and Basil Leaves with Stir-Fried Rice in House Garlic Basil Sauce
Spicy Basil Fried Rice$12.00
Egg Scrambled with Onions, Bell Pepper, and Basil Leaves with Stir-Fried Rice in House Garlic Basil Sauce
Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Basil Fried Rice (L)$9.00
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, bell pepper, basil leaves, wok-fried rice in our chili sauce
Spicy Basil Fried Rice$13.00
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, bell pepper, basil leaves, wok-fried rice in our chili sauce
