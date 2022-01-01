Spicy noodles in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve spicy noodles
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Dumpling Haus
2313 Edwards St#180, Houston
|Family Tray Spicy Szechuan Noodles
|$35.00
Family Tray of Spicy Szechuan Noodles with Chicken or Mushrooms (serves 8-10 sides)
|Side Spicy Noodles
|$6.00
Noodles with Chili Garlic Sauce
|Spicy Szechuan Noodles (四川辣油麵)
|$9.00
Mouth tingling noodles with our house red chili oil sauce topped with your choice of chicken or mushrooms, bokchoy, green onions and cilantro, thin wheat noodles recommended.
Kim Son Cafe
2512 Rice Blvd, Houston
|SPICY BEEF NOODLE SOUP
|$15.60
Spicy. Rice noodles, sliced beef brisket & shank in spicy beef broth
|SPICY BEEF NOODLE
|$16.68
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Soma Sushi
4820 Washington Ave., Houston
|Spicy Miso Noodle&Broth
|$10.00
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston
|Spicy Pork Sauce Noodles
|$15.00
Khanom Jin Nam Ngiao: Northern style rice noodles with slow-cooked bone in pork rib soup