Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve spicy noodles

Spicy Szechuan Noodles (四川辣油麵) image

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Dumpling Haus

2313 Edwards St#180, Houston

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Family Tray Spicy Szechuan Noodles$35.00
Family Tray of Spicy Szechuan Noodles with Chicken or Mushrooms (serves 8-10 sides)
Side Spicy Noodles$6.00
Noodles with Chili Garlic Sauce
Spicy Szechuan Noodles (四川辣油麵)$9.00
Mouth tingling noodles with our house red chili oil sauce topped with your choice of chicken or mushrooms, bokchoy, green onions and cilantro, thin wheat noodles recommended.
More about Dumpling Haus
Item pic

 

Kim Son Cafe

2512 Rice Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SPICY BEEF NOODLE SOUP$15.60
Spicy. Rice noodles, sliced beef brisket & shank in spicy beef broth
SPICY BEEF NOODLE$16.68
More about Kim Son Cafe
Soma Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Soma Sushi

4820 Washington Ave., Houston

Avg 3.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Miso Noodle&Broth$10.00
More about Soma Sushi
Item pic

 

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Pork Sauce Noodles$15.00
Khanom Jin Nam Ngiao: Northern style rice noodles with slow-cooked bone in pork rib soup
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
Main pic

 

Kim Son Cafe

12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hue Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$16.68
More about Kim Son Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Sopapilla

Rice Noodle Soup

Mediterranean Salad

Rice Soup

Veggie Rolls

Chai Tea

Grilled Chicken

Hot Chocolate

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston