Spinach salad in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve spinach salad

Ember & Greens image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ember & Greens

9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston

Avg 4.8 (241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Portobello & Warm Spinach Salad$14.00
Killen's Heights image

 

Killen's Heights

101 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Salad$14.00
Goat Cheese, Strawberry, Bacon, Candied Pecan
Item pic

 

Crust Pizza Co.

11550 Louetta Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach & Artichoke Salad$8.50
Baby spinach topped with sautéed artichoke hearts, red onions, cherry tomatoes along with Gorgonzola & Parmesan cheese drizzled with house basil vinaigrette
Item pic

 

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

912 westheimer rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Feta Salad
Item pic

 

Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant

3601 Kirby Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach + Goat Cheese Salad$6.50
baby spinach dressed with caramelized red onions and warm goat cheese crusted with toasted pumpkin seeds, with our hibiscus-infused vinaigrette and toasted pepitas
Spinach + Goat Cheese Salad$7.00
baby spinach dressed with caramelized red onions and warm goat cheese crusted with toasted pumpkin seeds, with our hibiscus-infused vinaigrette and toasted pepitas
d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails image

 

d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails

3715 Alba Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
baby spinach salad$16.00
baby spinach, crispy brussel sprouts, dried cherries, roasted marcona almonds, shallots, toasted breadcrumbs & parmesan dressing
