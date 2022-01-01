Spinach salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about Ember & Greens
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ember & Greens
9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston
|Portobello & Warm Spinach Salad
|$14.00
More about Killen's Heights
Killen's Heights
101 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Spinach Salad
|$14.00
Goat Cheese, Strawberry, Bacon, Candied Pecan
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Crust Pizza Co.
11550 Louetta Rd, Houston
|Spinach & Artichoke Salad
|$8.50
Baby spinach topped with sautéed artichoke hearts, red onions, cherry tomatoes along with Gorgonzola & Parmesan cheese drizzled with house basil vinaigrette
More about Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
912 westheimer rd, Houston
|Spinach Feta Salad
More about Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant
Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant
3601 Kirby Dr, Houston
|Spinach + Goat Cheese Salad
|$6.50
baby spinach dressed with caramelized red onions and warm goat cheese crusted with toasted pumpkin seeds, with our hibiscus-infused vinaigrette and toasted pepitas
|Spinach + Goat Cheese Salad
|$7.00
baby spinach dressed with caramelized red onions and warm goat cheese crusted with toasted pumpkin seeds, with our hibiscus-infused vinaigrette and toasted pepitas