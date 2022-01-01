Square pizza in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve square pizza
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Meyerland
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Meyerland
4870 Beechnut St., Houston
|16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)
|$18.00
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Galleria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Galleria
5727 Westheimer Road, Houston
|16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)
|$18.00
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria - Cypress Crossing
Russo's New York Pizzeria - Cypress Crossing
13126 FM 1960 W, Houston
|16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)
|$18.00
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Midtown
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Midtown
306 Gray Street, Houston
|16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)
|$18.00
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.