Square pizza in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve square pizza

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Meyerland

4870 Beechnut St., Houston

Takeout
16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)$18.00
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Meyerland
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Galleria

5727 Westheimer Road, Houston

Takeout
16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)$18.00
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Galleria
Russo's New York Pizzeria - Cypress Crossing

13126 FM 1960 W, Houston

TakeoutDelivery
16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)$18.00
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria - Cypress Crossing
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Midtown

306 Gray Street, Houston

Takeout
16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)$18.00
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Midtown
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace - 350 W. 19th Ste C

350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston

TakeoutFast Pay
14" Deep Square Texas Chicken Pizza$18.00
Grilled chicken, house-made BBQ sauce, yellow cheddar, red onion, jalapenos
More about Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace - 350 W. 19th Ste C

