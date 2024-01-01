Steak bowls in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve steak bowls
More about Sushi Pop - Houston
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Sushi Pop - Houston
1463 Wirt Rd, Houston
|Tuna Steak Bowl
|$13.99
Grilled Ahi Tuna, Bean Sprouts, Avocado And Cucumber With Ponzu Over Sushi Rice
More about Local Foods Tanglewood
Local Foods Tanglewood
1709 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston
|Chimichurri Steak Bowl
|$21.00
Cilantro Lime Rice, Black Beans, Sauteed Onions and Bell Peppers, Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Glaze, and Sliced Avocado
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos - Cutten
Cabo Bob's Burritos - Cutten
7103 FM 1960 Rd W, Houston
|Bowl Steak
|$9.99
Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.