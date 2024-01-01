Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak bowls in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve steak bowls

Sushi Pop image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop - Houston

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Steak Bowl$13.99
Grilled Ahi Tuna, Bean Sprouts, Avocado And Cucumber With Ponzu Over Sushi Rice
More about Sushi Pop - Houston
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods Tanglewood

1709 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichurri Steak Bowl$21.00
Cilantro Lime Rice, Black Beans, Sauteed Onions and Bell Peppers, Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Glaze, and Sliced Avocado
More about Local Foods Tanglewood
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos - Cutten

7103 FM 1960 Rd W, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Steak$9.99
Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos - Cutten
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos - Fountain View

1810 Fountain View Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Steak$9.99
Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos - Fountain View

