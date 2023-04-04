Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve steak frites

Brasserie 19 image

 

Brasserie 19

1962 W Gray St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (2815 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brasserie 19 Steak Frites$54.00
7 oz prime beef filet, au poivre sauce, pomme frites
More about Brasserie 19
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
FRIDAY SPECIAL: Steak & Frites (After 5 PM Only)$18.00
10 oz New York Steak with mustard cream sauce & french fries
(After 5 pm Only)
More about Brasil
Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods Rice Village/LFM

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Frites$35.00
Grilled Asparagus, Housemade Frites, Chive Butter, Maldon Salt
More about Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
Item pic

 

Karbach Brewing

2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Frites$22.00
Two Rivers Steak, Chimichurri Sauce, served over Steak Fries
More about Karbach Brewing
Main pic

 

Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - West University

5176 Buffalo Speedway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Frites$25.00
ribeye steak with chimichurri served over fresh greens and a side of rosemary parmesan fries.
Steak Frites (GF)$25.00
angus choice ribeye steak with mushroom marsala sauce, served with rosemary parmesan fries
More about Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - West University
Banner pic

 

Tinys No. 5

3636 Rice Boulevard West University Place, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Frites$0.00
choice of filet or ribeye, cognac sauce, house fries
More about Tinys No. 5
Adair Kitchen image

 

Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - San Felipe

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Frites$25.00
ribeye steak with chimichurri served over fresh greens and a side of rosemary parmesan fries.
Steak Frites (GF)$25.00
angus choice ribeye steak with mushroom marsala sauce, served with rosemary parmesan fries
More about Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - San Felipe
Item pic

GRILL

Better Luck Tomorrow - 544 Yale St

544 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (427 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Night - Steak Frites$20.00
8 oz Sirloin Bavette, seared and sliced, served with tater tots and jalapeno ranch
(04/04/23)
Salmon Steak Frites$19.00
roasted on the bone with hotel butter and berbere sweet potato wedges
More about Better Luck Tomorrow - 544 Yale St

