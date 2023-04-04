Steak frites in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve steak frites
Brasserie 19
1962 W Gray St, Houston
|Brasserie 19 Steak Frites
|$54.00
7 oz prime beef filet, au poivre sauce, pomme frites
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|FRIDAY SPECIAL: Steak & Frites (After 5 PM Only)
|$18.00
10 oz New York Steak with mustard cream sauce & french fries
(After 5 pm Only)
Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Steak Frites
|$35.00
Grilled Asparagus, Housemade Frites, Chive Butter, Maldon Salt
Karbach Brewing
2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON
|Steak Frites
|$22.00
Two Rivers Steak, Chimichurri Sauce, served over Steak Fries
Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - West University
5176 Buffalo Speedway, Houston
|Steak Frites
|$25.00
ribeye steak with chimichurri served over fresh greens and a side of rosemary parmesan fries.
|Steak Frites (GF)
|$25.00
angus choice ribeye steak with mushroom marsala sauce, served with rosemary parmesan fries
Tinys No. 5
3636 Rice Boulevard West University Place, Houston
|Steak Frites
|$0.00
choice of filet or ribeye, cognac sauce, house fries
Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - San Felipe
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Steak Frites
|$25.00
ribeye steak with chimichurri served over fresh greens and a side of rosemary parmesan fries.
|Steak Frites (GF)
|$25.00
angus choice ribeye steak with mushroom marsala sauce, served with rosemary parmesan fries
Better Luck Tomorrow - 544 Yale St
544 Yale St, Houston
|Steak Night - Steak Frites
|$20.00
8 oz Sirloin Bavette, seared and sliced, served with tater tots and jalapeno ranch
(04/04/23)
|Salmon Steak Frites
|$19.00
roasted on the bone with hotel butter and berbere sweet potato wedges