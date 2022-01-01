Steak quesadillas in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
My Life Cafe 1
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Steak or Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken quesadilla served with re-fried beans and Mexican rice.
Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|65 Quesadilla Steak
|$17.25
Our famous 65 Quesadilla with Steak and 65 sauce!
My Life Cafe 2
10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston
|Steak or Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken quesadilla served with re-fried beans and Mexican rice.
Cabo Bob's Burritos
1810 Fountain View Dr, Houston
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.99
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side.