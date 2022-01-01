Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak quesadillas in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 1

13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak or Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken quesadilla served with re-fried beans and Mexican rice.
More about My Life Cafe 1
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
65 Quesadilla Steak$17.25
Our famous 65 Quesadilla with Steak and 65 sauce!
More about Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 2

10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak or Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken quesadilla served with re-fried beans and Mexican rice.
More about My Life Cafe 2
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

1810 Fountain View Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$11.99
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Restaurant banner

 

El Real Tex Mex

1100 Louisiana, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
STEAK QUESADILLA$10.16
FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH STEAK, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, CHARRED CORN, SERRANO PEPPERS AND ONIONS.
TOPPED WITH CREMA
WITH A SIDE OF SHREDDED ROMAINE, PICKLED RED ONIONS, PICKLED JALAPENOS
More about El Real Tex Mex

