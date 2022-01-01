Steak sandwiches in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Steak Sandwich
|$14.95
Grilled tender steak with blue cheese aoili, arugula, and caramelized onions
Killen's Heights
101 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
|$16.00
Lettuce, Tomato, & Onions
Adair Downtown
1000 Louisiana street, Houston
|Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
Baguette, New York strip, carmelized onions, white cheddar, arugula, parmesan, peppercorn sauce, and fries.
Local Foods
2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON
|Chimichurri Steak Sandwich
|$18.00
Roasted Tri Tip Steak, Aioli, Arugula, Avocado, Chimichurri, Tomato, Paragon Cheddar on Toasted Ciabatta