Steak sandwiches in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Urban American Kitchen image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Sandwich$14.95
Grilled tender steak with blue cheese aoili, arugula, and caramelized onions
More about Urban American Kitchen
Killen's Heights image

 

Killen's Heights

101 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$16.00
Lettuce, Tomato, & Onions
More about Killen's Heights
Adair Downtown image

 

Adair Downtown

1000 Louisiana street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Sandwich$15.00
Baguette, New York strip, carmelized onions, white cheddar, arugula, parmesan, peppercorn sauce, and fries.
More about Adair Downtown
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chimichurri Steak Sandwich$18.00
Roasted Tri Tip Steak, Aioli, Arugula, Avocado, Chimichurri, Tomato, Paragon Cheddar on Toasted Ciabatta
More about Local Foods
Burger Public image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Public

10887 Wilcrest DrHouston, TX 77099, Houston

Avg 3.8 (30 reviews)
Takeout
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH$7.99
More about Burger Public

