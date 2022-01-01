Steak tacos in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve steak tacos
My Life Cafe 1
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Steak Tacos
|$10.99
3 Steak tacos served with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. Meal comes with chips, queso and a fountain drink.
SANDWICHES
EggHaus Gourmet
2042 E TC Jester, Houston
|Steak Taco
|$4.95
|Steak Taco
|$4.95
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
922 A Holman, Houston
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
My Life Cafe 2
10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston
|Steak Tacos
|$10.99
3 Steak tacos served with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. Meal comes with tortilla chips, queso and a fountain drink.
Karbach Brewing
2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON
|Steak Tacos
|$14.00
Marinated Steak, Roasted Red Pepper Crema, Slaw, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, Lime Wedge, served with Corn Tortilla Chips and Roasted Tomato Salsa
Cabo Bob's Burritos
1810 Fountain View Dr, Houston
|Steak Tacos
|$9.99
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
|Steak Single Taco
|$4.49
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.