Steamed dumplings in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve steamed dumplings

Item pic

 

Hughies - N Main St - 4721 N Main St Suite A

4721 N Main St Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Steam Dumplings$7.00
4 pcs of steamed dumplings served with your choice of side
Steamed Dumplings$9.00
Steamed pork dumplings topped with green onions & served with chili lime soy sauce.
More about Hughies - N Main St - 4721 N Main St Suite A
Item pic

 

Kim Son Cafe

2512 Rice Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steamed Dumplings (5)$11.40
Perfectly steamed port dumplings served with ginger soy dipping sauce.
More about Kim Son Cafe
Steamed Dumplings image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Dumplings$9.00
Steamed pork dumplings topped with green onions & served with chili lime soy sauce.
Kids Steam Dumplings$7.00
4 pcs of steamed dumplings served with your choice of side
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St
Item pic

 

Kim Son Cafe

12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steam Peking Vegetable Dumplings(5)$10.20
Crescent-shaped bvegetable dumplings. your choice of steamed or Pan Fried. Served with a ginger soy dipping sauce.
Steamed Dumplings (5)$11.40
Perfectly steamed port dumplings served with ginger soy dipping sauce.
More about Kim Son Cafe

