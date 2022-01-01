Steamed dumplings in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve steamed dumplings
More about Hughies - N Main St - 4721 N Main St Suite A
Hughies - N Main St - 4721 N Main St Suite A
4721 N Main St Suite A, Houston
|Kids Steam Dumplings
|$7.00
4 pcs of steamed dumplings served with your choice of side
|Steamed Dumplings
|$9.00
Steamed pork dumplings topped with green onions & served with chili lime soy sauce.
More about Kim Son Cafe
Kim Son Cafe
2512 Rice Blvd, Houston
|Steamed Dumplings (5)
|$11.40
Perfectly steamed port dumplings served with ginger soy dipping sauce.
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St
Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Steamed Dumplings
|$9.00
Steamed pork dumplings topped with green onions & served with chili lime soy sauce.
|Kids Steam Dumplings
|$7.00
4 pcs of steamed dumplings served with your choice of side
More about Kim Son Cafe
Kim Son Cafe
12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston
|Steam Peking Vegetable Dumplings(5)
|$10.20
Crescent-shaped bvegetable dumplings. your choice of steamed or Pan Fried. Served with a ginger soy dipping sauce.
|Steamed Dumplings (5)
|$11.40
Perfectly steamed port dumplings served with ginger soy dipping sauce.