Steamed rice in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve steamed rice

Item pic

 

Kata Robata

3600 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Steamed Rice$2.00
More about Kata Robata
Consumer pic

 

Hughies - N Main St - 4721 N Main St Suite A

4721 N Main St Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side of Steamed Rice$2.50
More about Hughies - N Main St - 4721 N Main St Suite A
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steam Rice (S)$1.50
Steam Rice (L)$4.00
Steam Rice (M)$3.00
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Hughie's Tavern & Grill image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Steamed Rice$2.50
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St
Soma Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Soma Sushi

4820 Washington Ave., Houston

Avg 3.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Side Steam Rice$2.50
More about Soma Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Sushi by the Heights - 1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B

1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEAM RICE (K)$3.00
More about Sushi by the Heights - 1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop - Houston

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Rice Side$2.50
More about Sushi Pop - Houston
Kanau Sushi image

SUSHI

Kanau Sushi

2850 Fannin St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Steamed Rice$2.00
More about Kanau Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steam Rice$2.00
More about Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

