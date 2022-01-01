Stew in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve stew
King's BierHaus
2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston
|Hungarian Gypsy Stew
|$14.00
Spicy Sautéed Pork, Light Paprika Sauce, Roasted Green, Yellow, and Red Bell Peppers, Onions, and Cilantro. Served with Homemade Spaetzle or King’s Rice.
Antonios Mexican Grille
3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Carne Guisada (Beef Stew) (Lunch)
|$10.76
Jeannie Maes
12830 Scarsdale Blvd, Houston
|STEWED TURKEY WING W/WHITE RICE & GREEN BEANS
|$15.99
Coltivare
3320 White Oak Drive, Houston
|SEAFOOD & TOMATO STEW
|$29.00
Gulf shrimp, calamari, mussels, tomato broth, fregola, caperberry, toast
The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery
11980 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|IRISH STEW
|$14.00
bowl of beef & lamb stew with potatoes, carrots, peas and bread
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
912 westheimer rd, Houston
|Spicy Lamb Meatballs Stew
|$7.99
|Pomegranate Eggplant Stew
|Curry Chicken Stew
|$7.99
Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant
3601 Kirby Dr, Houston
|Stewed Black Beans
|$8.00
Kabob Korner
12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston
|NIHARI (beef stew)
|$15.00
A stew of large chunks of beef shanks along with bone marrow cooked in chickpea flour based gravy with varieties of spices, cooked over 12 hours until meat extremely tender.
Lucian's Caribbean Grill
1035 Clear Lake Blvd., Houston
|Brown Stewed Chicken
|$8.00
Marinated bone-in chicken braised in a savory brown sauce.
|Stew Beef
|$10.00
Aladdin Mediterranean Grill
1737 W 34th Street, Houston
|Pomegranate Eggplant Stew
Bosscat - HTX
4310 Westheimer Rd #150, Houston
|BEEF STEW
|$12.00
-Beef simmered with carrots, potatoes, celery and onions, served with cheesy
bread
-broth: cornstarch, chicken stock, red wine, thyme, bay leaf, tomato paste,
browning seasoning, garlic powder