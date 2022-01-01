Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

SANDWICHES

King's BierHaus

2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1685 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hungarian Gypsy Stew$14.00
Spicy Sautéed Pork, Light Paprika Sauce, Roasted Green, Yellow, and Red Bell Peppers, Onions, and Cilantro. Served with Homemade Spaetzle or King’s Rice.
More about King's BierHaus
Banner pic

 

Antonios Mexican Grille

3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Guisada (Beef Stew) (Lunch)$10.76
More about Antonios Mexican Grille
Jeannie Maes image

 

Jeannie Maes

12830 Scarsdale Blvd, Houston

Avg 3 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STEWED TURKEY WING W/WHITE RICE & GREEN BEANS$15.99
More about Jeannie Maes
Item pic

PIZZA

Coltivare

3320 White Oak Drive, Houston

Avg 4.4 (3927 reviews)
Takeout
SEAFOOD & TOMATO STEW$29.00
Gulf shrimp, calamari, mussels, tomato broth, fregola, caperberry, toast
More about Coltivare
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery

11980 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
IRISH STEW$14.00
bowl of beef & lamb stew with potatoes, carrots, peas and bread
More about The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery
Item pic

 

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

912 westheimer rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Lamb Meatballs Stew$7.99
Pomegranate Eggplant Stew
Curry Chicken Stew$7.99
More about Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
Banner pic

 

Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant

3601 Kirby Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stewed Black Beans$8.00
More about Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant
Item pic

 

Kabob Korner

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NIHARI (beef stew)$15.00
A stew of large chunks of beef shanks along with bone marrow cooked in chickpea flour based gravy with varieties of spices, cooked over 12 hours until meat extremely tender.
More about Kabob Korner
Consumer pic

 

Lucian's Caribbean Grill

1035 Clear Lake Blvd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brown Stewed Chicken$8.00
Marinated bone-in chicken braised in a savory brown sauce.
Stew Beef$10.00
More about Lucian's Caribbean Grill
Item pic

 

Aladdin Mediterranean Grill

1737 W 34th Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pomegranate Eggplant Stew
More about Aladdin Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

 

Bosscat - HTX

4310 Westheimer Rd #150, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BEEF STEW$12.00
-Beef simmered with carrots, potatoes, celery and onions, served with cheesy
bread
-broth: cornstarch, chicken stock, red wine, thyme, bay leaf, tomato paste,
browning seasoning, garlic powder
More about Bosscat - HTX
Restaurant banner

 

Reggae Hut Café

4814 Almeda Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brown Stew Chicken$12.99
Chicken sautéed with tasty herbs & spices in a brown vegetable sauce
More about Reggae Hut Café

