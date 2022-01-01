Sticky rice in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve sticky rice
Kim Son - Houston
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Honey Glazed Chicken W/ Sticky Rice
|$14.95
Nua Thai Restaurant
2020 Louisiana Street, Houston
|Sticky Rice
|$3.50
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$8.95
Nara Washington
4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston
|Sticky Rice w/ Mango
|$6.95
fresh mango slices over sticky rice smothered in sweet coconut milk topped with sesame seeds
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston
|Side Sticky Rice
|$3.00
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$12.00
Khao neow ma muang: sweet yellow mango with sticky rice and coconut milk.
Nara Thai
2111 Fannin St, Houston
|Sticky Rice w/ Custard
|$6.95
Thai custard over sticky rice smothered in sweet coconut milk topped with sesame seeds
|Sticky Rice w/ Mango
|$6.95
Fresh mango slices over sticky rice smothered in sweet coconut milk topped with sesame seeds
|Sweet Sticky Rice w/Combination
|$8.95