Strawberry cheesecake in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Strawberry Yuzu Cheesecake
|$8.00
yuzu cheesecake dipped in a strawberry hazelnut shell on top of a sable cookie. Decorated with yuzu and strawberry Chantilly, hazelnut halves, freeze dried strawberries and green chocolate sticks.
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Strawberry Yuzu Cheesecake
|$8.00
yuzu cheesecake dipped in a strawberry hazelnut shell on top of a sable cookie. Decorated with yuzu and strawberry Chantilly, hazelnut halves, freeze dried strawberries and green chocolate sticks.
Chow Wok Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|E4. Strawberry Cheesecake
|$3.75
Common Bond Brasserie
800 Capitol Street, Houston
|Strawberry Yuzu Cheesecake
|$8.00
yuzu cheesecake dipped in a strawberry hazelnut shell on top of a sable cookie. Decorated with yuzu and strawberry Chantilly, hazelnut halves, freeze dried strawberries and green chocolate sticks.
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
4659 Telephone Road, Houston
|Strawberry Daiquiri Cheesecake
|$6.99
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Strawberry Yuzu Cheesecake
|$8.00
yuzu cheesecake dipped in a strawberry hazelnut shell on top of a sable cookie. Decorated with yuzu and strawberry Chantilly, hazelnut halves, freeze dried strawberries and green chocolate sticks.
SEAFOOD
Lone Star Seafood
10990 Fuqua St, houston
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$3.99