Summer rolls in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve summer rolls
More about Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street
Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street
2020 Louisiana Street, Houston
|Fresh Summer Roll
|$6.95
Non-Fried Roll Stuffed with chicken or Shrimp, noodle, basil, carrot, lettuce and mixed green, peanut sauce
More about Dinette
Dinette
1018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Summer Rolls
|$6.00
Cherry tomato, cucumber, lettuce, pickled carrot and papaya, beet vermicelli, and fried shallots wrapped in rice paper. Served with housemade peanut and spicy strawberry sauce. **NO MODIFICATIONS**
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|Summer Spring Rolls (2) Goi Cuon
|$6.89
Our Spring Rolls are hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with salad mix, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle.
Protein Options: Grilled lemongrass Compart Duroc pork or Admiral's poached Shrimps (GF).
Dipping Sauce: Sunbutter Hoisin or Classic Chili Fish Sauce.
Allergy: Gluten & Soy