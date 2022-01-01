Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Summer rolls in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve summer rolls

Item pic

 

Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street

2020 Louisiana Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Summer Roll$6.95
Non-Fried Roll Stuffed with chicken or Shrimp, noodle, basil, carrot, lettuce and mixed green, peanut sauce
More about Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street
Banner pic

 

Dinette

1018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Summer Rolls$6.00
Cherry tomato, cucumber, lettuce, pickled carrot and papaya, beet vermicelli, and fried shallots wrapped in rice paper. Served with housemade peanut and spicy strawberry sauce. **NO MODIFICATIONS**
More about Dinette
Summer Spring Roll (2) image

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Summer Spring Rolls (2) Goi Cuon$6.89
Our Spring Rolls are hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with salad mix, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle.
Protein Options: Grilled lemongrass Compart Duroc pork or Admiral's poached Shrimps (GF).
Dipping Sauce: Sunbutter Hoisin or Classic Chili Fish Sauce.
Allergy: Gluten & Soy
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose

