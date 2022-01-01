Sundaes in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve sundaes
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Jumbo Hot Fudge Sundae
|$7.99
Homemade vanilla ice cream layered with hot fudge, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, pecans, and a cherry
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston
|Brownie Batter Blowout Sundae
|$9.95
If you haven't tried our famous Brownie Batter Blowout Sundae, you're really missing a treat - our extraordinary Not-Quite-Baked Walnut Fudge Brownies topped with Amy's Ice Cream and homemade bittersweet hot fudge.