Sundaes in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve sundaes

Katz's - Montrose image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jumbo Hot Fudge Sundae$7.99
Homemade vanilla ice cream layered with hot fudge, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, pecans, and a cherry
More about Katz's - Montrose
Katz's - Heights image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jumbo Hot Fudge Sundae$7.99
Homemade vanilla ice cream layered with hot fudge, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, pecans, and a cherry
More about Katz's - Heights
Item pic

 

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brownie Batter Blowout Sundae$9.95
If you haven't tried our famous Brownie Batter Blowout Sundae, you're really missing a treat - our extraordinary Not-Quite-Baked Walnut Fudge Brownies topped with Amy's Ice Cream and homemade bittersweet hot fudge.
More about Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

