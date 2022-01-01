Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet and sour chicken in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve sweet and sour chicken

Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet & Sour Chicken$13.95
Lunch Sweet & Sour Chicken$10.95
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Item pic

 

Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
L3. Sweet & Sour Chicken
C1. Sweet & Sour Chicken
w/ Green Bell Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, & Pineapple. Sweet & Sour Sauce on the Side
More about Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch - 10123 Hammerly Blvd

10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN$9.49
More about Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch - 10123 Hammerly Blvd
Item pic

 

Morning Side Thai

2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN$14.95
Homestyle Fried chicken served with house sweet and sour sauce mixed with pineapple, onion, carrot, tomato and green onion.
SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN$14.95
More about Morning Side Thai
Main pic

 

Kim Son Cafe

12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L - SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN$17.10
Served with vegetable fried rice. Steamed white or brown rice available upon request.
SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN$18.60
Lightly battered chicken breast fried to a golden brown. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
More about Kim Son Cafe

