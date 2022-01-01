Sweet corn in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve sweet corn
Christian's Tailgate West U
5114 kirby drive, houston
|Sweet Cream Corn
|$4.00
5411 Empanadas
309 Gray St, Houston
|Sweet Corn
|$2.99
Whole kernel corn sautéed with diced onions mixed with our creamy
house made béchamel sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
2820 white oak drive, houston
|Sweet Cream Corn
|$4.00
EMPANADAS
5411 Empanadas
811 Louisiana St, Houston
|Sweet Corn
|$2.99
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
2000 bagby st 106, houston
|Sweet Cream Corn
|$4.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Roka Akor | Houston
2929 Weslayan St, Houston
|Sweet Corn with Soy Garlic Butter
|$10.00
