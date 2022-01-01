Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet corn in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve sweet corn

Christian's Tailgate West U image

 

Christian's Tailgate West U

5114 kirby drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Cream Corn$4.00
More about Christian's Tailgate West U
Item pic

 

5411 Empanadas

309 Gray St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Corn$2.99
Whole kernel corn sautéed with diced onions mixed with our creamy
house made béchamel sauce and mozzarella cheese.
More about 5411 Empanadas
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill image

 

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2820 white oak drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Cream Corn$4.00
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
fbb64613-8e95-40ab-bdbc-f078ec5e6fd3 image

EMPANADAS

5411 Empanadas

811 Louisiana St, Houston

Avg 4.2 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Corn$2.99
Whole kernel corn sautéed with diced onions mixed with our creamy
house made béchamel sauce and mozzarella cheese.
More about 5411 Empanadas
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown image

 

Christian's Tailgate - Midtown

2000 bagby st 106, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Cream Corn$4.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
Roka Akor | Houston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Roka Akor | Houston

2929 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Corn with Soy Garlic Butter$10.00
Sweet Corn with Soy Garlic Butter
More about Roka Akor | Houston
Item pic

 

Loro Houston

1001 W 11th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
TG Texas Sweet Corn$5.75
yuzu kosho aioli, cotija, sriracha powder
**dairy, egg, soy, garlic
TG Sweet Corn Fritters$7.75
sriracha aioli, cilantro
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy
More about Loro Houston

